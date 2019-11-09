You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh evacuates 100,000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

Bangladesh evacuates 100,000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

Some 55,000 volunteers have been mobilized to go door to door and alert people about Cyclone Bulbul. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2019
AFP

Bangladesh evacuates 100,000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches

  • Bulbul, packing a maximum wind speed of 120 kilometers per hour, is on course to make landfall near the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest
  • Some 55,000 volunteers have been mobilized to go door to door and alert people about the storm
Updated 09 November 2019
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities have evacuated around 100,000 people from the country’s low-lying coastal villages and islands with Cyclone Bulbul set to slam into the country later on Saturday, officials said.
The Meteorological Department has asked local authorities and two ports to raise their highest alert, as the cyclone is expected to unleash a storm surge as high as seven feet (two meters) in coastal districts.
Bulbul, packing a maximum wind speed of 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), is on course to make landfall near the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest, which straddles Bangladesh and part of eastern India and is home to the endangered Bengal tigers.
The cyclone is expected to hit the Bangladesh coast at around 8 p.m. (1400 GMT), disaster management secretary Shah Kamal said, adding there are plans to evacuate some 1.5 million people before that.
Authorities have suspended a nationwide school test, canceled the holidays of officials posted in coastal districts and called off a traditional fair that draws tens of thousands of people in the Sundarbans.
Operations at the country’s two major ports — Mongla and Chittagong — have been suspended, Kamal said.
Some 55,000 volunteers have been mobilized to go door to door and alert people about the storm.
Bangladesh’s low-lying coast, home to 30 million people, is regularly battered by powerful cyclones that leave a trail of devastation in their wake.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed over the last few decades in cyclones, whose frequency and intensity have increased.
Bangladesh has, however, improved its preparedness in recent years, cutting the number casualties since Cyclone Sidr killed more than 3,000 people in 2007.
In May this year, Fani became the most powerful storm to hit the country in five years, but just over a dozen people were killed.

Topics: Bangladesh weather environment

Related

World
Bangladesh grants bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
Sport
Bangladesh cricket players prep in masks in pollution-stricken New Delhi

Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead arrives in Malaysia

Updated 09 November 2019
AFP

Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead arrives in Malaysia

  • Sam Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated
  • Dozens of activists have been rounded up in recent weeks in Cambodia
Updated 09 November 2019
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodia’s exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy arrived in Malaysia Saturday as he sought to return home to rally his supporters against strongman Hun Sen, while security was beefed up at the kingdom’s borders and in Phnom Penh.
Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has long promised a dramatic return on November 9, Cambodia’s Independence Day.
But Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has vowed to bar him and other exiled figures from his party — which was outlawed ahead of much-criticized elections last year.
Dozens of activists have been rounded up in recent weeks in Cambodia while the authoritarian leader has called on neighboring countries to help thwart the opposition’s attempts to return for what he has described as an attempted coup.
After being barred in Paris Thursday from getting on a flight to Thailand, Rainsy boarded a plane a day later and arrived at the main airport serving the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
A beaming Rainsy told his supporters to “keep up the hope” as he arrived, and that he was determined to get home.
“We are on the right track,” Rainsy, a founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told reporters at the airport.
“Democracy has prevailed in Malaysia, democracy will prevail in Cambodia.”
Malaysians ejected a corruption-plagued government that had ruled the country for over six decades in a historic election last year, and voted in a more reform-minded alliance.
The former finance minister and arch-rival to Hun Sen hopes his backers — including among the armed forces — can unite to topple the government and restore democracy to the poor Southeast Asian nation.
Still, the likelihood of him making it back to Cambodia appears slim. Neighboring Thailand’s premier has indicated he will not let Rainsy transit through the kingdom and observers believe he will first need to secure a deal with Hun Sen.
The strongman was not taking any chances, however.
In the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, dozens of riot police were deployed while army trucks lined the main road to the international airport.
Security was also ramped up at Thai-Cambodia border city of Poipet — seen as the most likely crossing point for Rainsy and other opposition figures if they try to come by land — with roads barricaded and lines of armed police standing guard.
Deputy of the now-dissolved CNRP, Mu Sochua, was also detained when she arrived in Malaysia this week following a request from Cambodian authorities but was released after less than 24 hours.
Malaysian authorities have indicated they will not forcibly deport her to Cambodia but she has until next week to leave the country.
The CNRP had been viewed as Cambodia’s only serious opposition before it was dissolved by a court in 2017 ahead of elections the following year.
That paved the way for the ruling Cambodia People’s Party to win all 125 parliamentary seats, turning the country into a one-party state.

Topics: Cambodia

Related

World
Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy says he will return on Saturday
World
Cambodia’s parliament votes to prosecute opposition leader

Latest updates

Through the keyhole: Dubai Design Week’s Abwab show highlights Saudi Arabia, India, Lebanon
Revolution wagon: Lebanon protests a boon for street vendors
Lebanon’s grand mufti calls for protesters’ demands to be met
Heavy fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops: report
Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead arrives in Malaysia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.