Nearly 4.15 million illegals arrested in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Nearly 4.15 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in Saudi Arabia, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began in November 2017, a total of 3,237,897 people have been held for violating residency regulations, 637,425 for labor violations and 267,577 for border violations.
Figures released on Friday showed that of the 72,505 people arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 43 percent were Yemeni, 54 percent Ethiopian and the remainder of other nationalities.
A total of 2,892 people were arrested for trying to cross the border into neighboring countries, and 4,653 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring offenders.
More than 1,674 Saudis were arrested for harboring people who had breached local laws.
The total number of offenders subject to procedures is 15,243, comprising 13,304 men and 1,939 women, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Immediate penalties were imposed on 572,446 offenders; 525,530 were transferred to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents; 695,609 were transferred to complete their travel reservations, and 1,036,810 were deported.
