Inspired by the next-generation adult store concept, Hugo Boss is celebrating the opening of its very first store for children in Riyadh, located in Al-Nakheel Mall.
The store concept conveys a homey feel, welcoming customers to the world of Boss. Warm and residential materials for wooden polo bar and seating areas, as well as white glossy walls, all contribute to the inviting atmosphere. The overall effect is light, the interplay of blue podiums and props differentiate the kidswear interior from the adult stores. Customers can browse through the collection and enjoy the latest brand-related campaign videos and images which are prominently displayed on lightboxes and TV screens throughout the store.
The store is spread over a total retail space of 60 square meters and features the latest autumn/winter 2019 collection for boys and girls between 0 to 16 years old. Both collections include shoes and accessories.
Hugo Boss is one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the global apparel market, having a workforce of around 14,700 employees worldwide. The Boss and Hugo men’s and womenswear not only cover business wear, casual outfits and athleisure wear, but also elegant evening wear for special occasions. Shoes and accessories as well as licensed products such as fragrances, eyewear and watches round off the range. In the fiscal year 2018, Hugo Boss generated sales of €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).
In addition to the actual product range, Hugo Boss is also known for its events, campaigns and cooperations. They sharpen the positioning of the two brands Boss and Hugo in the market. These include shows at international fashion weeks, art awards, international exhibitions, the sponsorship of sports tournaments and top athletes, and much more.
Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh
Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh
Inspired by the next-generation adult store concept, Hugo Boss is celebrating the opening of its very first store for children in Riyadh, located in Al-Nakheel Mall.