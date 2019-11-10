You are here

  • Home
  • Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh

Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh

The store features the latest autumn/winter 2019 collection for boys and girls.
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh

Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Inspired by the next-generation adult store concept, Hugo Boss is celebrating the opening of its very first store for children in Riyadh, located in Al-Nakheel Mall.
The store concept conveys a homey feel, welcoming customers to the world of Boss. Warm and residential materials for wooden polo bar and seating areas, as well as white glossy walls, all contribute to the inviting atmosphere. The overall effect is light, the interplay of blue podiums and props differentiate the kidswear interior from the adult stores. Customers can browse through the collection and enjoy the latest brand-related campaign videos and images which are prominently displayed on lightboxes and TV screens throughout the store.
The store is spread over a total retail space of 60 square meters and features the latest autumn/winter 2019 collection for boys and girls between 0 to 16 years old. Both collections include shoes and accessories.
Hugo Boss is one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the global apparel market, having a workforce of around 14,700 employees worldwide. The Boss and Hugo men’s and womenswear not only cover business wear, casual outfits and athleisure wear, but also elegant evening wear for special occasions. Shoes and accessories as well as licensed products such as fragrances, eyewear and watches round off the range. In the fiscal year 2018, Hugo Boss generated sales of €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).
In addition to the actual product range, Hugo Boss is also known for its events, campaigns and cooperations. They sharpen the positioning of the two brands Boss and Hugo in the market. These include shows at international fashion weeks, art awards, international exhibitions, the sponsorship of sports tournaments and top athletes, and much more.

SABB posts net profit of SR1,913m for 9 months

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

SABB posts net profit of SR1,913m for 9 months

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
The Saudi British Bank (SABB) recorded a net profit of SR1,913 million ($510 million) after zakat and taxes for the first nine months ending Sept. 30, 2019. This is a decrease of SR954 million or 33.3 percent compared to SR2,867 million for the same period in 2018. SABB recorded a net profit of SR1,061 million after zakat and taxes for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of SR1 million or 0.09 percent compared to SR1,062 million for the same period last year.
Lubna Sulaiman Olayan, chairman of SABB, said: “The third quarter of 2019 represents the first full quarter since the legal completion of our groundbreaking merger of SABB and Alawwal banks on June 16, 2019. Since that date the board and the management team have continued the journey to unite the two organizations around a common strategy, customer base, and values set. The new board has met on two occasions to date to discuss strategy, culture, branding, talent development, integration, and maintaining our high standards of customer experience and risk management.”
The operating income was SR6,530 million for the first nine months ending Sept. 30, an increase of SR1,038 million or 18.9 percent, compared to SR5,492 million for the same period in 2018.
Loans and advances to customers were recorded at SR152.5 billion for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2019, an increase of SR40.4 billion or 36 percent, from SR112.1 billion on Sept. 30, 2018.
Customer deposits amounted to SR183.4 billion for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2019, an increase of SR54.1 billion or 41.8 percent, compared with SR129.3 billion for the same period last year.
The bank’s investment portfolio of SR58.7 billion for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2019, showed an increase of SR24.8 billion or 72.9 percent, from SR34 billion for the same period last year.
The total assets of SR257.9 billion for the nine months ending Sept. 30 showed an increase of SR82.8 billion or 47.3 percent from SR175 billion on Sept. 30, 2018.
The earnings per share were SR1.12 compared to SR1.91 for the corresponding period last year.
Olayan said: “Our financial performance in the third quarter was more reflective of the merged bank’s current returns as it included a full quarter of business returns and did not repeat the one off merger-related accounting we reported in the second quarter. Credit losses were lower as expected, the temporary cost of integration increased in line with plan, growth remained challenging in the current economic environment, and the pressure of a declining cycle in interest rates began to be felt. Nevertheless, SABB generated a solid return for the period to support capacity to lend and capacity to distribute dividends. The bank remains strong, profitable, and well-positioned.”
She added: “I would like to thank our customers, shareholders, management team and our longstanding global partner, HSBC, for their continued support and commitment, as well as our regulators and government agencies for their vision and guidance.”

Latest updates

SABB posts net profit of SR1,913m for 9 months
Hugo Boss opens first kidswear store in Riyadh
Police abandon posts outside Bolivia’s presidential palace
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone hits Bangladesh
Fall of Berlin Wall: The night history was made

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.