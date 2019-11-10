You are here

New Saudi Payments Company expected to enhance e-transactions 

Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency. (Shutterstock)
  • Talat Zaki Hafiz said the approval came in line with SAMA’s strategy to transform the Kingdom into a cashless society
JEDDAH: The Cabinet on Nov. 5 approved the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) request to establish the Saudi Payments Company, concerned about national payment systems. The company will be responsible for operations and the development of infrastructure of national payment systems.
Talat Zaki Hafiz, the secretary-general of the media and banking awareness committee of Saudi Banks, said the approval came in line with SAMA’s strategy to transform the Kingdom into a cashless society.
He explained that one of the main objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) was to raise the level of electronic financial transactions from the base year 2016 from 18 percent to 28 percent by 2020.

BACKGROUND

• The first attempt to encourage e-transaction was in 1990, when SAMA established the Saudi Payment Network (SPAN). This was followed in 1997 by announcing the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express Electronic System (SARIE). 

• In 2004 the SADAD payment system was launched, while MADA, the advanced version of SPAN, was introduced in 2015 and invoicing system Esal was established in 2018. 

• In 2019 the General Department of Payment Systems and SADAD merged to become the Saudi Payments Company.

This company, he added, will be the backbone of the different infrastructure electronic payment systems, ensuring that all payments and financial transactions processed will be safe and secure.
Hafiz also said that establishing such a company would enable the national payment system to provide safe and reliable basic services to achieve compatibility by providing common infrastructure to ensure competitiveness among payment service providers in line with the objectives of the FSDP, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs.

RIYADH: Diplomats faced with increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity challenges were urged to “work together in cyberspace” at a specialist workshop in Riyadh.
The workshop, titled “Cybersecurity in Diplomatic Work,” was organized on Sunday by the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies (IDS) in cooperation with the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA).
Mariam Al-Mahmoud, the EDA’s executive training director, told the workshop that cybersecurity is gaining greater importance in diplomatic work because of technological advances.
“Huge technological developments have rendered cyberspace an arena for a dangerous war that makes us obliged to work together to protect the interests of our nations and render them immune to hostile schemes,” she said.
Abdullah Al-Salamah, IDS general director, said the workshop would come up with recommendations to help diplomats and government leaders deal with cybersecurity challenges.
Envoys attending the workshop were joined by diplomatic, communications and information technology specialists from the Kingdom and UAE.
Cybersecurity, international security and legal issues in the digital age were among topics tackled during the workshop’s four sessions.
Harriet Moynihan of the British Chatham House Institute, Robert Dewar of the Geneva Center for Security Policy and Mariam Bawazir of the Emirati Telecommunications Regulatory Authority spoke at the session on international security.
The second session, “Current and Future Threats and Challenges in Cyberspace,” discussed current security threats in cyberspace, and focused on the impact of cyberattacks on political, economic and security interests. Attackers’ strategies and techniques to counter threats were also discussed.
Abdul Aziz Al-Zarooni of the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Fahad Al Duraibi of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, and representatives from the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs took part in the session, which was chaired by Najm Al-Dhiabi of IDS.
The workshop’s third session dealt with the role of diplomacy in strengthening cybersecurity, diplomatic efforts and international action to curb the digital “arms race,” and the increasing sophistication of attacks in cyberspace.

