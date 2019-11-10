New Saudi Payments Company expected to enhance e-transactions 

Mideast envoys urged to win ‘war in cyberspace’

RIYADH: Diplomats faced with increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity challenges were urged to “work together in cyberspace” at a specialist workshop in Riyadh.

The workshop, titled “Cybersecurity in Diplomatic Work,” was organized on Sunday by the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies (IDS) in cooperation with the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA).

Mariam Al-Mahmoud, the EDA’s executive training director, told the workshop that cybersecurity is gaining greater importance in diplomatic work because of technological advances.

“Huge technological developments have rendered cyberspace an arena for a dangerous war that makes us obliged to work together to protect the interests of our nations and render them immune to hostile schemes,” she said.

Abdullah Al-Salamah, IDS general director, said the workshop would come up with recommendations to help diplomats and government leaders deal with cybersecurity challenges.

Envoys attending the workshop were joined by diplomatic, communications and information technology specialists from the Kingdom and UAE.

Cybersecurity, international security and legal issues in the digital age were among topics tackled during the workshop’s four sessions.

Harriet Moynihan of the British Chatham House Institute, Robert Dewar of the Geneva Center for Security Policy and Mariam Bawazir of the Emirati Telecommunications Regulatory Authority spoke at the session on international security.

The second session, “Current and Future Threats and Challenges in Cyberspace,” discussed current security threats in cyberspace, and focused on the impact of cyberattacks on political, economic and security interests. Attackers’ strategies and techniques to counter threats were also discussed.

Abdul Aziz Al-Zarooni of the UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Fahad Al Duraibi of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, and representatives from the Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs took part in the session, which was chaired by Najm Al-Dhiabi of IDS.

The workshop’s third session dealt with the role of diplomacy in strengthening cybersecurity, diplomatic efforts and international action to curb the digital “arms race,” and the increasing sophistication of attacks in cyberspace.