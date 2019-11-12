You are here

Afghanistan to release senior Taliban prisoners in apparent swap

The three Taliban prisoners that would be released include Anas Haqqani, above, who was seized in 2014. (AFP)
  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani: Decision to release the three Taliban prisoners had been ‘very hard and necessary’
  • Taliban expert Rahimullah Yusufzai said a prisoner exchange could prove a vital confidence-building measure
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced Tuesday that three high-ranking Taliban prisoners would be released, in an apparent exchange for two Western hostages who were kidnapped by the insurgents in 2016.
The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader and head of the Haqqani network, a notorious Taliban affiliate.
“We have decided to conditionally release three Taliban prisoners who ... have been in Bagram prison in the custody of the Afghan government for some time,” Ghani said in an announcement at the presidential palace.
He did not specify the fate of the Western hostages — an Australian and an American — and it was not clear when or where they would be freed.
But Ghani noted in his speech that “their health has been deteriorating while in the custody of the terrorists.”
He added that the release of the two professors would “pave the way” for the start of unofficial direct talks between his government and the Taliban, who long have refused to negotiate with Ghani’s administration.
Ghani, flanked by his top security advisers, said the decision to release the three Taliban prisoners had been “very hard and necessary.”
In August 2016, gunmen wearing military uniforms kidnapped two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in the heart of Kabul.
The two, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, later appeared looking haggard in a Taliban hostage video, with the insurgents going on to say that King was in poor health.
A Taliban source in Pakistan said on Tuesday that King had been “seriously ill,” and the insurgents were worried he could die in their custody.
The elite American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) opened in 2006 and has attracted a number of faculty members from Western countries.
In a statement, AUAF said it was “encouraged” to hear news of the possible release of the two professors.
“While AUAF is not part of these discussions, we continue to urge the immediate and safe return of our faculty members who have been held in captivity, away from their friends and families, for more than three years,” the statement read.
The US and the Australian embassies in Kabul declined to provide immediate comment.
Taliban expert Rahimullah Yusufzai said a prisoner exchange could prove a vital confidence-building measure in getting Aghans back on talks between the US and the Taliban.
President Donald Trump in September ended lengthy negotiations amid continued Taliban violence, and experts say the US is unwilling to resume talks without some concession from the Taliban.
“This step will have a big impact on the talks, the hurdles in talks are being removed, slowly and gradually,” Yusufzai said.
“It very clearly shows that Americans have decided that they want a resumption of talks with the Taliban.”
The other two Taliban prisoners to be released are: Hajji Mali Khan, believed to be the uncle of Haqqani network leader Sirajuddin Haqqani; and Abdul Rashid, said to be the brother of Mohammad Nabi Omari, a member of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar.

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trump’s effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants — dubbed “Dreamers” — who entered the United States illegally as children, part of his tough immigration policies.
The nine justices will hear a scheduled 80 minutes of arguments over the Republican president’s 2017 plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program implemented in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.
Trump’s administration has argued that Obama exceeded his constitutional powers when he created DACA by executive action, bypassing Congress. Trump has made his hard-line immigration policies — cracking down on legal and illegal immigration and pursuing construction of a wall along the US-Mexican border — a centerpiece of his presidency and 2020 re-election campaign.
The court’s 5-4 conservative majority includes two justices — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — appointed by Trump.
DACA currently shields about 660,000 immigrants — mostly Hispanic young adults — from deportation and provides them work permits, though not a path to citizenship. The Supreme Court is hearing the administration’s appeals of lower court rulings in California, New York and the District of Columbia that blocked Trump’s move and left DACA in place.
The lower courts ruled that Trump violated a US law called the Administrative Procedure Act in seeking to kill DACA.
The challengers who sued to stop Trump’s action included a collection of states such as California and New York, people currently protected by the program and civil rights groups.
“The president’s decision to end DACA ... was not only illegal, it ran contrary to American values,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat.
In his 2017 statement announcing his planned phase out DACA, Trump spoke of the “tragic consequences” to the United States of a decades-long failure by leaders in Washington to enforce immigration laws, citing among other things “the illicit entry of dangerous drugs and criminal cartels.” Trump wondered why so few in Washington had expressed “any compassion for the millions of Americans victimized” by America’s immigration system.
“Before we ask what is fair to illegal immigrants, we must also ask what is fair to American families, students, taxpayers, and job seekers,” Trump said in the statement.
Obama created DACA to protect immigrants who as minors were brought into the United States illegally or overstayed a visa. Obama acted after Congress failed to pass a bipartisan immigration policy overhaul that would have provided a path to citizenship to these young immigrants. Trump has called on Congress to “advance responsible immigration reform” but never proposed a detailed replacement for DACA.
The young people protected under DACA, Obama said, were raised and educated in the United States, grew up as Americans and often know little about their countries of origin.
Trump’s supporters, including 13 conservative states led by Texas, have said DACA imposed costs on the states by compelling them to provide services for DACA recipients, including health care, education and law enforcement.
The program, which allows eligible immigrants to obtain renewable two-year work permits, remains in effect for those already enrolled but the administration has refused to approve new applications.
The “Dreamers” moniker is based on the name of bipartisan legislation — never passed — called the DREAM (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors) Act that would have granted these young immigrants’ legal status.

