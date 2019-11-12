You are here

Nissan slashes full-year forecast as first-half profit falls

Nissan blamed the poor outlook on weak first-half earnings, a strong yen, an uncertain global outlook and the stagnation of the car industry in general. (AP)
YOKOHAMA, Japan: Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan Tuesday slashed its full-year forecast for both sales and profit as it struggles with weak demand in Japan, the US and Europe, as well as fallout from the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan downgraded its net profit forecast to ¥110 billion ($1 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2020, compared with an earlier estimate of ¥170 billion.
Full-year sales are now estimated at ¥10.6 trillion, down from a previous forecast of ¥11.3 trillion.
Nissan blamed the poor outlook on weak first-half earnings, a strong yen, an uncertain global outlook and the stagnation of the car industry in general.
Incoming chief financial officer Stephen Ma said: “Sales in China outpaced the market but sales in other key regions including the US, Europe and Japan underperformed in those markets. This resulted in the overall decrease of our market share.”
Net profit for the six months to September plunged 73.5 percent to ¥65.4 billion on sales down 9.6 percent at ¥5.0 trillion.
It was its first earnings announcement since Nissan named Makoto Uchida as new chief executive last month, elevating the insider heading the firm’s China unit as it overhauls its leadership after the Ghosn scandal.
The appointment, to take effect on December 1, came after months of turmoil for the automaker in the wake of the arrest of former chief Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct.
Former CEO Hiroto Saikawa resigned in September after an investigation prompted by the Ghosn scandal revealed he was among Nissan executives who received excess pay by altering the terms of a share price bonus.
“Nissan’s new management is setting sail in a storm,” said Satoru Takada, auto analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.
“Uchida is expected to show new strategies for Nissan’s survival,” Takada said.
The automaker has cited a global slowdown in the auto sector, but it is also suffering from a lack of innovation on its production line and reputational damage from the Ghosn scandal.
Uchida inherits the harsh cost-cutting measures Saikawa proposed as a way out of the crisis — including reducing dealer incentives and promotions but also cutting global production by 10 percent to 2023 — a measure that means the loss of 12,500 jobs.
“Additional restructuring is possible in the wake of the layoff plan,” Takada said.
Asked about possible fresh job losses, Nissan official Ma said no new announcement would be made until the full new management team is in place on December 1.
Adding to Nissan’s woes is continued tension within the three-way alliance with Mitsubishi Motors and Renault.
Ghosn, who created the alliance, wanted greater integration with France’s Renault, and says his push for that prompted angry Nissan executives to plot against him.
The two firms have made a show of holding the marriage together in the wake of Ghosn’s arrest, but tensions have bubbled to the surface.
Renault holds a 43-percent stake in the Japanese automaker, which in turn controls 15 percent of the French firm but has no voting rights.
“The negative impact of the furor around Ghosn is gradually becoming visible,” Takada said. “The alliance is facing a crucial stage,” he added.
Ghosn is out on bail in Tokyo, awaiting a trial that reports have suggested could start in April on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary and using company funds for personal expenses.
He denies any wrongdoing.

UBS fined $51 million by Hong Kong regulator for overcharging clients

HONG KONG: Swiss bank UBS was fined HK$400 million ($51.09 million) by Hong Kong’s securities regulator for overcharging up to 5,000 clients for nearly a decade, the watchdog said on Monday.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that an investigation found UBS had overcharged clients on ‘post-trade spread increases’ and charges in excess of standard disclosures and rates between 2008 and 2017.
THE SFC said the investigation exposed ‘serious systemic internal control failures’ at the bank. UBS had failed to disclose conflicts of interests and had overcharged some clients in ‘opaque’ trades, it said.
The overcharging affected 5000 Hong Kong managed client accounts in about 28,700 transactions, it said.
UBS has also agreed to repay the clients HK$200 million, the SFC said.
The regulator said the over-charging occurred in the bank’s wealth management division on bond and structured notes transactions.
UBS was found to have increased the spread charged after the execution of a trade without the clients’ knowledge, it said.
In the statement, the SFC said UBS was also found to have falsified some account statements which were issued to financial intermediaries who were authorized to trade for the clients to “conceal the overcharges.”
UBS said the issues were ‘self-reported’ to the SFC and the results found were against the bank’s standard practice.
“The relevant conduct predominantly relates to limit orders of certain debt securities and structured note transactions, which account for a very small percentage of the bank’s order processing system,” the bank said in a statement.
SFC chief executive Ashley Alder said while each “overcharge represented a fraction of each trade” the bank’s “misconduct involved decisions and a pervasive abuse of trust resulting in significant additional revenue for UBS to which it was not entitled.”
In March, the SFC banned UBS from leading initial public offerings in Hong Kong for a year after it found the bank, and some of its rivals, had failed to carry out sufficient due diligence on a number of deals.
UBS was fined HK$375 million while Morgan Stanley was fined HK$224 million, Merrill Lynch HK$128 million and Standard Chartered (StanChart) HK$59.7 million, all for failures when sponsoring, or leading, public market floats.

