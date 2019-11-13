New 2020 Ford Taurus launches in the GCC

You are here

The new Taurus claims to deliver what large sedan buyers in the GCC really want.
With a new look, class-leading levels of comfort and refinement, and the latest in Ford’s active and passive safety features, the new 2020 Ford Taurus claims to deliver more of what large sedan buyers in the GCC really want.
Ford’s flagship sedan has been completely redesigned, with a major focus on refinement, safety and practicality for new car buyers.
“The all-new Ford Taurus combines the very best of our global product development capability and large car expertise with a clear understanding of what Middle East customers in this segment really want,” said Adriaan Coetzee, director product and brand marketing for Ford Direct Markets. “With a powerful, confident and inviting design, a spacious and elegant interior, impeccable craftsmanship, compelling performance and advanced technology, the Ford Taurus makes no compromises as an innovative flagship sedan.”
As with all new launches into the region, the Taurus underwent exhaustive testing by Ford’s in-market product development team ahead of its arrival. Conducted at the height of the Middle East summer, much of the testing centered on engine and air-conditioning performance during some of the harshest weather the region experiences.
“We have some of the most demanding conditions on Earth,” said Ziyad Dallalah, chief resident engineer, Ford Direct Markets. “Dust, heat and high humidity all contrive to inhibit performance of both the powertrain, and systems like air-conditioning, which rely on the engine to perform optimally.”
“The all-new Taurus passed every test we could level at it,” Dallalah said. “In terms of occupant comfort, it is one of the best performing vehicles Ford currently offers.”
Ford’s development team also focused on high-speed levels of refinement and cabin quietness. With long distance motoring key to customers in Saudi Arabia and other countries, Ford’s engineers felt it was important to reduce as much cabin noise through chassis refinements, and small changes to the exterior.
The new Taurus launches into the Middle East in a choice of four trim levels: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium Plus.

Seera launches ‘Discover Saudi’ to catalyze tourism

The brand identity and strategic outlook of Discover Saudi was unveiled on the sidelines of WTM by Abdullah Al-Dawood, board member and group CEO of Seera Group.
Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Seera launches ‘Discover Saudi’ to catalyze tourism

Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Seera Group, a provider of travel and tourism services in the Middle East, has unveiled the Kingdom’s first-of-its-kind integrated destination management company, under the brand name, “Discover Saudi,” at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.
Discover Saudi is a SR500 million ($133 million) investment by Seera Group that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform tourism as one of the key economic growth sectors. It will complement the goal of welcoming over 100 million
annual overnight visitors and increasing the share of tourism to the Kingdom’s GDP to 10 percent by 2030.
The brand identity and strategic outlook of Discover Saudi was unveiled on the sidelines of WTM by Abdullah Al-Dawood, board member and group CEO of Seera Group. Taking inspiration from the Arabian leopard, the identity of Discover Saudi reflects strength, vigor and grace — values that will enhance the confidence of tourists.
Al-Dawood said: “The launch of Discover Saudi is part of our SR1 billion investment in driving tourism development in the Kingdom with a distinctive value proposition. Our goal is to serve as the go-to company for inbound and domestic tour operators and travel agencies — as well as international and domestic visitors — to access high-quality, rich, local experiences, backed by seamless service delivery. This marks our strong commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 announced by our leadership.”

HIGHLIGHT

Taking inspiration from the Arabian leopard, the identity of Discover Saudi reflects strength, vigor and grace — values that will enhance the confidence of tourists.

He added: “Discover Saudi will have a multiplier effect on the economy; not only will we create a robust infrastructure to support destination tourism services, we will also work with Saudi travel operators as well as government agencies, creating additional value to the economy and promoting job creation for Saudis.
“Discover Saudi comes at the right time with the Kingdom opening doors to tourism and investing in cultural, touristic and entertainment megaprojects.”

It is an idea that has come of age — and we assure all visitors to the Kingdom an unprecedented discovery of the diversity that Saudi Arabia has to offer to travelers.”
With its focus on developing the Kingdom’s tourism ecosystem, driven by the $300 billion capex allocated for tourism development until 2030, Discover Saudi addresses a clear white space in the industry today — with only 2 percent of inbound trips being for leisure. In addition to offering curated experiences for international and domestic travelers, the new company will also focus on offering Hajj and Umrah pilgrims as well as business travelers a platform to discover and explore the Kingdom’s rich cultural, touristic and entertainment attractions.

