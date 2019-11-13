New 2020 Ford Taurus launches in the GCC

With a new look, class-leading levels of comfort and refinement, and the latest in Ford’s active and passive safety features, the new 2020 Ford Taurus claims to deliver more of what large sedan buyers in the GCC really want.
Ford’s flagship sedan has been completely redesigned, with a major focus on refinement, safety and practicality for new car buyers.
“The all-new Ford Taurus combines the very best of our global product development capability and large car expertise with a clear understanding of what Middle East customers in this segment really want,” said Adriaan Coetzee, director product and brand marketing for Ford Direct Markets. “With a powerful, confident and inviting design, a spacious and elegant interior, impeccable craftsmanship, compelling performance and advanced technology, the Ford Taurus makes no compromises as an innovative flagship sedan.”
As with all new launches into the region, the Taurus underwent exhaustive testing by Ford’s in-market product development team ahead of its arrival. Conducted at the height of the Middle East summer, much of the testing centered on engine and air-conditioning performance during some of the harshest weather the region experiences.
“We have some of the most demanding conditions on Earth,” said Ziyad Dallalah, chief resident engineer, Ford Direct Markets. “Dust, heat and high humidity all contrive to inhibit performance of both the powertrain, and systems like air-conditioning, which rely on the engine to perform optimally.”
“The all-new Taurus passed every test we could level at it,” Dallalah said. “In terms of occupant comfort, it is one of the best performing vehicles Ford currently offers.”
Ford’s development team also focused on high-speed levels of refinement and cabin quietness. With long distance motoring key to customers in Saudi Arabia and other countries, Ford’s engineers felt it was important to reduce as much cabin noise through chassis refinements, and small changes to the exterior.
The new Taurus launches into the Middle East in a choice of four trim levels: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium Plus.
