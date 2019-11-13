New 2020 Ford Taurus launches in the GCC

Seera launches ‘Discover Saudi’ to catalyze tourism

Seera Group, a provider of travel and tourism services in the Middle East, has unveiled the Kingdom’s first-of-its-kind integrated destination management company, under the brand name, “Discover Saudi,” at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Discover Saudi is a SR500 million ($133 million) investment by Seera Group that supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to transform tourism as one of the key economic growth sectors. It will complement the goal of welcoming over 100 million

annual overnight visitors and increasing the share of tourism to the Kingdom’s GDP to 10 percent by 2030.

The brand identity and strategic outlook of Discover Saudi was unveiled on the sidelines of WTM by Abdullah Al-Dawood, board member and group CEO of Seera Group. Taking inspiration from the Arabian leopard, the identity of Discover Saudi reflects strength, vigor and grace — values that will enhance the confidence of tourists.

Al-Dawood said: “The launch of Discover Saudi is part of our SR1 billion investment in driving tourism development in the Kingdom with a distinctive value proposition. Our goal is to serve as the go-to company for inbound and domestic tour operators and travel agencies — as well as international and domestic visitors — to access high-quality, rich, local experiences, backed by seamless service delivery. This marks our strong commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 announced by our leadership.”

He added: “Discover Saudi will have a multiplier effect on the economy; not only will we create a robust infrastructure to support destination tourism services, we will also work with Saudi travel operators as well as government agencies, creating additional value to the economy and promoting job creation for Saudis.

“Discover Saudi comes at the right time with the Kingdom opening doors to tourism and investing in cultural, touristic and entertainment megaprojects.”

It is an idea that has come of age — and we assure all visitors to the Kingdom an unprecedented discovery of the diversity that Saudi Arabia has to offer to travelers.”

With its focus on developing the Kingdom’s tourism ecosystem, driven by the $300 billion capex allocated for tourism development until 2030, Discover Saudi addresses a clear white space in the industry today — with only 2 percent of inbound trips being for leisure. In addition to offering curated experiences for international and domestic travelers, the new company will also focus on offering Hajj and Umrah pilgrims as well as business travelers a platform to discover and explore the Kingdom’s rich cultural, touristic and entertainment attractions.