You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

Danish Ambassador Ole Mosby was briefed on the Oophytum plant. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

The Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visited a festival celebrating the Oophytum plant in the city of Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of his visit to the Jouf region.

Ole Mosby was received by Fahd Ibrahim Al-Anzi, mayor of Dumat Al-Jandal, who presented the ambassador with a commemorative gift. Mosby thanked the festival’s organizers and wished them success.

He toured the festival and its exhibitions, and was briefed on the Oophytum plant, its harvest, and the process of extracting powder from it.

The powder is used in various dishes, the most famous of which is bakila, which is made by mixing ground dates, margarine and Oophytum. The powder is also used in bread, cake and porridge.

Dumat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia. Its boundary wall is considered an ancient antiquity. The city got its name because its fortress was built from jandal stone.

Jouf boasts many archaeological sites. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage is working on renovating them and opening them to visitors. 

Decoder

Dumat Al-Jandal

Dumat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region of Jouf. Its boundary wall is considered an ancient antiquity. The city got its name because its fortress was built from jandal stone. It is one of the sites in the Kingdom that are being renovated by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

Topics: Oophytum Dumat Al-Jandal Saudi Arabia Al Jouf

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: South Korea, Saudi Arabia share common dream, says diplomat
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Afghan Embassy hosts reception to mark 100 years of independence

Gasem Al-Maimani, deputy governor at the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries

Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Gasem Al-Maimani, deputy governor at the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries

Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Gasem Al-Maimani has been the deputy governor for industry development at the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) since July 2019.

Al-Maimani gained a bachelor’s degree with honors in mechanical engineering from Dhahran’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in 1989.

After his graduation, he joined Yanbu Petrochemical Co. where he worked for four years as a project manager. In April 1993, he was promoted to a packaging superintendent and continued in the role until January 2000, when he was appointed as acting manager of the company’s polymers reaction unit.

Four years later, he moved to Riyadh to join Saudi diversified manufacturing company SABIC as general manager of its polymers strategic business unit. Al-Maimani, who has held various top managerial positions, remained in his post for nearly eight years before becoming vice president for the Saudi National Industrial Cluster Development Program, a government-initiated scheme aimed at developing and supporting new industries.

In February 2012, Al-Maimani was selected as the Kingdom’s deputy minister of commerce and investment. After 16 months, he moved to the Qatrana Cement Co. and was its chairman for nearly five years.

In 2018, he became CEO of Taiba Investments, and was then appointed as GAMI’s deputy governor.

Recently, GAMI confirmed that the Kingdom would increase its support for scientific research from its military budget to 4 percent over the next 10 years. Al-Maimani said that there were currently 30 military factories in Saudi Arabia, but he predicted that the number would increase over the next decade with 50 percent of the country’s military industries becoming nationalized.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Athel, deputy governor of the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries
Saudi Arabia
Amer Al-Hamoud, director of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf
Line-up for FIKR17 conference in Saudi Arabia announced
Emirati soldier in Arab coalition fighting in Yemen killed in Najran
Gasem Al-Maimani, deputy governor at the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries
Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan tariffs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.