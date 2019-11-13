DiplomaticQuarter: Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits Oophytum festival in Jouf

The Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia visited a festival celebrating the Oophytum plant in the city of Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of his visit to the Jouf region.

Ole Mosby was received by Fahd Ibrahim Al-Anzi, mayor of Dumat Al-Jandal, who presented the ambassador with a commemorative gift. Mosby thanked the festival’s organizers and wished them success.

He toured the festival and its exhibitions, and was briefed on the Oophytum plant, its harvest, and the process of extracting powder from it.

The powder is used in various dishes, the most famous of which is bakila, which is made by mixing ground dates, margarine and Oophytum. The powder is also used in bread, cake and porridge.

Dumat Al-Jandal is a city of ruins in northwest Saudi Arabia. Its boundary wall is considered an ancient antiquity. The city got its name because its fortress was built from jandal stone.

Jouf boasts many archaeological sites. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage is working on renovating them and opening them to visitors.