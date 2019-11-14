You are here

Saudi medical team separate conjoined twins from Libya

A 35-member medical and surgical team began the operation to separate Siamese twins Ahmed and Mohammed in the morning. (SPA)
RIYDAH: A Saudi medical team managed to separate Libyan conjoined twins in a complex operation on Thursday at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that while the operation was still underway, the twins were lying in separate beds.

The mother of the conjoined twins Ahmed and Mohammed said it was a joy to see they had been separated. "To see Mohammad wrapped separately, I couldn't believe it, my prayers go to the doctor and his team, may their successes continue.”

A 35-member medical and surgical team began the operation to separate the twins Ahmed and Mohammed in the morning.

The success rate of the operation, which takes up to 15 hours and is performed through 11 stages, is estimated at 70 percent.

“This case comes from Libya, a country that is enduring big challenges,” Dr. Al-Rabeeah said.

“It is due to our leadership’s initiative that the twins are here, to ease the suffering of the twins and of their parents - one of the humane touches of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said the operation was the 48th to separate twins in the last 30 years and that the cases came from more than 21 countries.

Saudi rail chief visits Haramain stations

JEDDAH: Saudi Transport Minister and Director-General of the Saudi Railway Organization (SAR), Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, visited the Haramain High-Speed Railway’s Al-Sulaimaniyah station and the King Abdul Aziz International Airport station in Jeddah on Thursday to check on preparations to resume operations at the two sites.

Al-Jasser was accompanied by Public Transport Authority Chairman Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, SAR CEO Bashar Al-Malik and other officials.

The visit is part of project management’s plans for the Haramain station in Al-Sulaimaniyah and Jeddah airport to serve airline passengers and Jeddah residents.

The service was halted on Sept. 29, 2019 after a fire broke out at the station in Jeddah, which left 11 people injured. The blaze, which was centered in the roof of the station, lasted for 15 hours.

As the first high-speed electric train in the region, the Haramain High-Speed Railway spans over 450km, connecting five stations across Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Madinah.

The railway was inaugurated by King Salman on Sep. 24, 2018. 

The project is in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030 reform plans, the main goal of which is to increase the number of pilgrims and visitors to the holy places. Officials described it as the biggest transportation project of its kind in the region.

 

