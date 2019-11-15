Tunisia's Ennahda names Habib Jemli as choice for PM

Harvard students walk out of Israeli ambassador talk

DUBAI: Dozens of Harvard students walked out of a talk by Israeli ambassador, Dani Dayan, on the Legal Strategy of Israeli Settlements earlier this week.

They were holding signs which read “Settlements are a war crime” as they silently left the room.

Dayan called the protesters “a bunch of losers” in a tweet after the lecture.

100+ students at @Harvard_Law walk out on a talk hosting extremist settler leader, and current Consulate General of Israel in New York, Dani Dayon.



Dayon was left to speak to an almost empty room. pic.twitter.com/ZHx6tGkxnZ — Hamzah Raza (@raza_hamzah) November 13, 2019

“I’m disappointed that the Harvard Law School would let this kind of propaganda for a colonial project for accumulation by dispossession be framed as “legal,”” a student organizer was quoted by the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee (HCPSC).

“This is not only complicit but simply dishonest,” the student added.

בדרכי חזרה לניו יורק אני חושב ממה הם כל כך מרוצים מעצמם? חבורת לוזרים שרועדים מפחד מוועדת משמעת של האוניברסיטה. אז במקום להתעמת איתי - נטשו בשקט את האולם ונתנו לי לדבר חופשי. מילאו אותי אופטימיות. מי שמפחד לא מאמין. https://t.co/bJRjXqFdIn — Dani Dayan - דני דיין (@dandayan) November 13, 2019

Dayan, who is the Consul General of Israel in New York, advocates for the establishment and maintenance of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“Let us be clear, there is a consensus among the international community that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” the student quoted by HCPSC said.