Saudi women in the driving seat for world record

A Saudi participant during the women car convoy. (AN photo by Ala’a Tash)
A Saudi participant during the women car convoy. (AN photo by Ala’a Tash)
A Saudi participant during the women car convoy. (AN photo by Ala’a Tash)
A saudi participant during the women car convoy. (AN photo by Ala’a Tash)
  • Event organizers said that they were able to reach their goal, but were now waiting on official results to be announced
RIYADH: Hundreds of Saudi women drivers took the wheel at the Saudi Driving School arena in Riyadh in a bid to break the Guinness world record for the longest women’s car convoy.
Participants were briefed by Saja Kamal, former host of the TV show “Drive,” before fastening their seatbelts and setting out on a designated course around Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University.
The event, organized by Toyota, aimed to create a convoy of 1,000 cars driven by women.
Saudi Formula E star and motorsport enthusiast Aseel Al-Hamad led the convoy on its record attempt.
Before the engines started, the driving school arena was a sea of color, with car horns sounding and a throng of Saudi flags adding to the excitement.
Many of the participants said they were proud to take part in such an event.
“This is my chance to give something back to my country. It gives me a sense of belonging to this great nation,” said Huda Al-Qahtani.
“I’m also happy to be part of history by breaking the record,” she added.
Event organizers said that they were able to reach their goal, but were now waiting on official results to be announced.

 

Saudi startup’s co-founders celebrate 3rd place at EWC

Red Sea Farms co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
Saudi startup’s co-founders celebrate 3rd place at EWC

  • Red Sea Farms aims to reduce global dependence on fresh water for irrigation
Updated 8 min 59 sec ago
RIYADH: Red Sea Farms bagging third prize at the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) is a “fantastic” feeling, the Saudi startup’s co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers told Arab News. “We’re representing Saudi Arabia, which I’m really proud of,” said Tester. “I think it’s bright to show that Saudi Arabia can not only host an amazing event, but actually has companies in the finals. There were several (Saudi) companies in the final 100 startups. This is really good.”
The winners of the EWC, the largest startup contest in the world, were announced on Thursday at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.
Red Sea Farms creates agricultural technology with the aim of reducing global dependence on fresh water for irrigation.
It was co-founded more than 18 months ago by Tester, an associate director of the Center for Desert Agriculture at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and agricultural engineer Lefers.
There were six Saudi startups among the 100 global finalists at the EWC: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs.
Getting third prize “is great to show the world that Saudi Arabia is changing so fast,” said Tester. “It’s great to be part of that change.”
In a message to Saudi youths, he said: “Work hard, be bold, be entrepreneurial and look at the markets.”
Red Sea Farms’ success at the EWC will enable the startup to get its tomatoes, which are grown by using desalinated water, to market “more quickly than anticipated,” Tester said. “Our goal is to produce 50 tons of tomatoes in the coming year.”

FASTFACT

There were six Saudi startups among the 100 global finalists at the EWC: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs.

Lefers said: “To make the top five among such an amazing group of entrepreneurs is a real honor, and validation that we’re working on something that people care about.”
He added: “Just to be a part of the EWC is a win in itself because we’re able to network with this great group of like-minded business people.”
He thanked KAUST for all its support, “not only from the research side, but also in terms of innovation, academic development and marketing. It has been very supportive with a wonderful ecosystem.”
The startup recently received early-stage funding from KAUST’s Innovation Fund and Research Products Development Co., the venture investment arm of King Abdullah City of Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The partners jointly invested $1.9 million of seed funding to build a 2,000-square-meter pilot greenhouse facility on the KAUST campus.
Kevin Cullen, vice president for innovation and economic development at KAUST, told Arab News: “We are so proud that all of the Saudi finalists came from our university especially the Red Sea Farms, which came straight out of Professor Mark Tester’s greenhouse and is poised to revolutionize agriculture.”

