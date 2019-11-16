You are here

  • Turkey: We bought Russian S-400 missile defense systems to use them

Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate, it was not logical for any country to purchase missile defense systems only to put them aside. (AFP)
  • Defense official Ismail Demir: Not logical for any country to purchase such systems only to put them aside
  • Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 jets and has suspended Turkey’s involvement in the program
ANKARA: Turkey bought S-400 missile defense systems from Russia to use them, not put them aside, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate said on Saturday, days after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump held talks in Washington on Wednesday to overcome increasing differences between the NATO allies, ranging from Syria policy to sanctions threats over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400s, which Washington says pose a threat to its Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Washington has warned that Ankara will face sanctions over its purchase of the S-400s, and has suspended Turkey from the F-35 program, in which it was a customer and manufacturer. It has yet to impose any sanctions on Turkey, which began receiving the Russian systems in July.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Ismail Demir said it was not logical for any country to purchase such systems only to put them aside, and added that Ankara and Washington aimed to tackle the issue.

“It is not a correct approach to say ‘we won’t use them for their sake’ about a system that we bought out of necessity and paid so much money for,” Demir said. “We have allied relations with Russia and the United States. We have to go on and respect the agreements we signed,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Erdogan at the White House to drop the S-400 systems, but Erdogan later said Ankara could not harm its relations with Russia. He reiterated Turkey’s desire to buy US Patriot defenses in addition to the S-400s.

A top aide to Erdogan said on Friday that Turkish and US officials had begun working as part of a joint mechanism aiming to evaluate the impact of the S-400s on the F-35s.

Demir said the move showed an easing in the position of the United States, and added that Turkey was ready to take measures that will address US concerns over the S-400s after the talks.

“As a loyal friend and ally, we have said we were ready to take measures if there are any risks that we have overlooked on this issue,” Demir said. “We still believe we can find a middle ground on the S-400 issue, so long as both sides are open.”

Demir also said Turkish personnel were continuing their training on the S-400s in Russia, but added that there would be no Russian personnel coming to Turkey to operate the systems.

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel targeted Hamas in strikes on Gaza early Saturday after rockets were fired toward it from the Palestinian enclave, the army said, two days after a fragile cease-fire began.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that has de facto control over the Gaza Strip, has so far kept its distance from the deadly exchanges of fire that erupted this week.

A cease-fire has been in place since Thursday morning following the violent escalation between Israel and Islamic Jihad — the territory’s second most powerful Palestinian militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “currently striking Hamas terror targets” in Gaza, where AFP journalists saw the Israeli strikes and reported retaliation from inside the enclave.

The army said it launched the strikes after “two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory” and were intercepted by air defenses.

Palestinian security sources said the Israeli strikes were aimed at two Hamas sites in the north of the territory.

It was the first time Hamas has been targeted since this week’s escalation began early Tuesday with Israel’s targeted killing of a top Islamic Jihad commander.

That strike triggered almost immediate retaliatory rocket fire from Islamic Jihad at Israel, setting off air-raid sirens and sending Israelis rushing to bomb shelters in the country’s southern and central regions.

Israel’s military had said around 450 rockets were fired at its territory during the fighting and air defenses had intercepted dozens of them.

It then responded with its own air strikes, saying it had targeted more Islamic Jihad militant sites and rocket- and missile-launching squads.

After two days of violence — in which 34 Palestinians died but no Israeli fatalities — a cease-fire was agreed.

But it has so far been precarious, with fire coming from both sides on Friday after the agreement went into effect.

The Gaza Strip is home to two million Palestinians, and Israel and Palestinian militants have fought three wars there since 2008.

Israeli analysts said earlier this week that the focus on Islamic Jihad instead of Hamas was a clear signal that the army sought to avoid a wider conflict in Gaza.

Hamas repeatedly said it would not abandon its ally, but not joining the fight helped it maintain a fragile truce with Israel that has seen tens of millions of dollars in Qatari aid flow into the impoverished Gaza Strip since last year.

On Thursday, Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters that the army had “wanted to keep Hamas out of the fighting.”

“Throughout the operation, we of course between distinguished Hamas and Islamic Jihad. And all of our operations were measured, proportionate and focused only on military assets belonging to Islamic jihad,” he said.

