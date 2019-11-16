You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi coffee expert showcases importance of Brazilian coffee beans

Saudi coffee expert showcases importance of Brazilian coffee beans

1 / 3
Photo/Supplied
2 / 3
Photo/Supplied
3 / 3
Sara Al-Ali aims to give her customers a unique experience. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi coffee expert showcases importance of Brazilian coffee beans

  • Most of the Brazilian coffee here in Saudi Arabia has classic chocolaty, nutty flavors
Updated 11 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Cafes are a booming industry in the Kingdom. With many cafes competing with each other, Saudi barista, cafe owner and coffee specialist Sara Al-Ali aims to give her customers a unique experience by reintroducing Turkish coffee and adding a special item to her brewing menu: Brazilian coffee beans.
Al-Ali went to Brazil as part of an origin trip organized by the Specialty Coffee Association and attended the International Coffee Week in 2018.
“As a coffee professional and a person who’s really passionate about coffee, I had a dream to visit a coffee plantation at least once in my life. I had so many options and it never worked, so I thought to myself I had to choose one origin trip, and I thought Brazil should be on the list because it is one of the biggest producers of coffee in the world, so it’s a must,” she told Arab News.
“I got to know people from around the world, we were sharing stories about our culture and coffee, I also met coffee producers from Guatemala, Kenya and Nicaragua, also roasters, baristas and cafe owners and people who are interested in coffee. It was an amazing opportunity to share my knowledge and my expertise and learn from these people, and of course making new coffee friends,” she added.
Al-Ali and her group were invited to many sessions that were led by big names in the coffee industry such as Flavio Borem and Gabriela Sanchez.
“They were very informative, we learned a lot about the research that’s going on in the coffee industry and what they have to add to the coffee industry and to the world, not only in Brazil.”
Al-Ali said she was well-received by the coffee community in Brazil: “They were very welcoming and friendly. They were interested to know more about Saudi culture, specifically about coffee, our habits and what coffee we usually drink and if we have tried Brazilian coffee. I assured them that we have Brazilian coffee everywhere in Saudi Arabia.”
Coffee brings communities together, she explained: “I was communicating with many people who didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak a word in Portuguese but we managed with some of my French and Spanish to communicate and get along. I really don’t know how but I believe it’s the coffee language. Everybody speaks coffee.
“Most of the Brazilian coffee here in Saudi Arabia has classic chocolaty, nutty flavors. So when I tried coffee that was exotic and aromatic, I was amazed. It was a wonderful experience, it really changed the way I think about Brazilian coffee.”
Al-Ali competed in the MENA Cezve/Ibrik Championship in 2016 in Dubai and won 2nd place, and then competed in the World Cezve/Ibrik Championship in Budapest, Hungary in 2017 and won 6th place.
“It is one of the oldest methods of preparation, we call to here locally as Turkish coffee, and many people here use Brazilian or Colombian coffee for this specific preparation method.”
She said her aim was always to reintroduce Turkish coffee and apply quality standards.

BACKGROUND

Sara Al-Ali went to Brazil as part of an origin trip organized by the Specialty Coffee Association and attended the International Coffee Week in 2018.

“I have a cafe now in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Oosh Cafe). We are reintroducing Turkish coffee in a more contemporary way and applying quality standards.
“I’m using different beans to give people the opportunity to try a new experience because many people regard Turkish coffee as a primitive way of brewing or very traditional and I want to show people that we can use really good quality beans and we can have an amazing experience with Turkish coffee.”
She uses coffee from Yemen, Costa Rica, Panama and Ethiopia “and also what I found was many people are asking for Brazilian coffee. In November, I will introduce Brazilian coffee which I buy from a local roastery.”
Al-Ali’s goal is to improve coffee experiences locally and worldwide, and with her position as a coffee professional and a cafe owner and trainer, many people see her as an icon in the field.
“I have the responsibility to showcase the efforts that the farmers are putting in to give us this wonderful product. I would love to make coffee more approachable to the younger generation and make people rethink their choices and to enjoy coffee from different parts of the world.
“Brazillian coffees are one of the coffees that are a must in any cafe. They go along very well with milk-based drinks and I like them in Turkish coffee, so they are a must in my cafe.”

Topics: BRAZILIAN COFFEE

Related

Lifestyle
Startup of the Week: Saudi students wake up to delights of new coffee shop
Business & Economy
How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world’s coffee

King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 min 17 sec ago
SPA

King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival

  • KAEC is an attractive investment tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea
Updated 28 min 17 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Friday launched its winter World of Moments Festival.
The event, which runs until Feb. 22, 2020, will offer a wide range of activities for visitors seeking entertainment and relaxation in an integrated modern environment.
KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. The festival is part of KAEC’s program of entertainment projects aimed at promoting quality of life on its pristine beaches and green landscapes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“KAEC is an attractive investment tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea. This made it one of the economic pillars supporting the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 due to its effective contribution to quality of life and tourism, entertainment and investment development programs,” said KAEC’s chief executive officer, Ahmed bin Ibrahim Linjawy.
“In order to improve KAEC’s position as a modern residential destination, we are constantly working to innovate and enrich the experiences of the city’s residents so they can run unique lives,” he added.
KAEC held its highly successful Turquoise World summer festival between July 18 and Aug. 31, which offered activities including a beach ball tournament and a range of water sports at Yam Beach. 

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Vision2030

Related

Corporate News
King Abdullah Economic City launches summer festival
Saudi Arabia
King Abdullah Economic City launches private car rental service

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: ‘A rule for life — don’t lose money’
Texas court halts execution in high-profile case
King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival
Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening ties with EU 
Artists take a stand in Lebanon’s peaceful uprising

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.