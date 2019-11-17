You are here

  • Home
  • Airstrikes kill 9 in rebel-held northwest Syria

Airstrikes kill 9 in rebel-held northwest Syria

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence search for survivors after a reported airstrike by pro-government forces on the village of Shinan in the northwestern Idlib province. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Airstrikes kill 9 in rebel-held northwest Syria

  • Three women were among the victims
  • Sunday’s airstrike hit the village of Mallaja in Idlib province
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Airstrikes on rebel-held areas in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib killed at least nine people on Sunday, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group said.
Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against the country’s last opposition stronghold, which is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked militants. The government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes. A fragile cease-fire halted the advance at the end of August, but in recent weeks it has been repeatedly violated.
Last week, Syrian President Bashar Assad said his forces will soon retake Idlib. In an interview with a Russian TV station, Assad said that they are now giving civilians some time to leave the area.
The Syrian Civil Defense said five people, including three women, were killed in the village of Mallaja while four others were killed in airstrikes on the northern outskirts of the town of Saraqeb, a major town on the highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.
The highway has been closed since 2012, when rebels captured several towns on it. Reopening the highway was the main aim of the government offensive that began April 30.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said six people were killed in Mallaja. It added that six other people were killed in the province, including two fighters.
In an area controlled by Turkey in the neighboring province of Aleppo, opposition activists said Turkey-backed fighters opened fire on a group of protesters who were demanding a suspected car bomber be executed.
The Observatory said the protesters tried to storm a police station in the town of al-Bab, and that one protester was killed. The protesters were reportedly calling for authorities to execute a man detained on suspicion of setting off a car bomb in al-Bab on Saturday. That blast killed 19 people.
Turkey's Defense Ministry said the suspect detained in connection to Saturday’s bombing was a member of the main Kurdish militia, according to Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.
Several explosions have hit Turkey-controlled parts of northern Syria over the past month, killing and wounding scores of people. That's since Turkey began a military operation into northeastern Syria against Kurdish fighters, following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria.
The Turkish invasion has aimed at pushing Kurdish fighters away from the border. Those Kurdish fighters had been key US allies in the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.
Turkey-backed opposition fighters had previously taken control of parts of Aleppo province, including the towns of al-Bab and Afrin, in military offensives in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Topics: Syria airstrikes

Related

Middle-East
Car bomb kills at least 18 in Syrian town held by Turkey
Middle-East
Syria’s Assad says ‘resistance’ will force US troops out

Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad

Updated 34 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad

  • Security forces used tear gas and stun bombs to prevent protesters from getting right across Ahrar Bridge in central Baghdad
  • More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad
Updated 34 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi protesters regained control of a third bridge leading to Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday, taking further ground in the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades.
Security forces used tear gas and stun bombs to prevent protesters from getting right across Ahrar Bridge in central Baghdad, part of a weeks-long attempt to disrupt traffic and reach the Green Zone housing government ministry and embassies.
Protesters made a barricade of old cabinets, trash cans and metal sheeting on the bridge while security forces took positions behind blast walls installed to prevent protesters from crossing to the other side. Protesters who choked on the tear gas were evacuated by tuk-tuk, a Reuters cameraman said.
On Saturday, Iraqi demonstrators reoccupied part of adjacent Sinak Bridge and a nearby tall building in Baghdad that security forces had pushed them away from a week before. They have held a third bridge, Jamhuriya, since October 25.
More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests.
In Basra in the south, dozens of protesters burned tires and briefly blocked some roads on Sunday, before police managed to restore control and reopen them, police said.
The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.

Topics: Iraq protests Baghdad Green Zone

Related

Middle-East
Iraq officials: Protesters surge toward Baghdad’s Green Zone
Middle-East
Four killed in Baghdad as Iraq protests see no letup

Latest updates

Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad
Algeria kicks off presidential campaign, 5 candidates to run
Blast in northern Sinai kills 3 Egyptian troops
Hariri and Aoun trade blame as PM candidate's withdrawal plunges Lebanon further into crisis
France’s yellow vests stage new protests for anniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.