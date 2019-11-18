Sahat CEO named ‘Retail Professional of the Year 2019’

Wail Mobarak Balkhair, CEO of Sahat Property Management Company specializing in the management of shopping centers, received the “Retail Professional of the Year 2019” award at Retail Congress MENA 2019. The event, organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers (MECS+R), was held in Dubai on Oct 29.

This award for the best CEO was presented by Younis Al-Mulla, chairman of the MECS+R.

Balkhair started his career working as a maintenance controller on minimum wage in 1999. He eventually moved up the career ladder, taking up important posts such as chairman of the Shopping Centers Committee, member of the Entertainment and Tourism Committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and board member of the MECS+R in Dubai.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award and this appreciation, following the evaluation conducted by the International Jury of Shopping Centers in the MECS+R, according to criteria that focused on excellence in the shopping center sector,” Balkhair said.

The award, he said, also took into consideration the contribution of his team in making a difference to the company, the company’s outstanding financial status, and the initiatives that have been put into practice.

“I am especially thankful to Almighty Allah, the prayers of my mother, the support of my family and the efforts of my colleagues. I hope that my story inspires young men and women approaching this field; no matter how modest one’s beginnings are, success is not impossible,” said Balkhair.

This award is a testament to the efforts of the entire team of Sahat under the leadership of Chairman Mohamed Iqbal Alawi, he added.

The company aims to develop the shopping center sector in Saudi Arabia, especially in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, in line with Vision 2030.