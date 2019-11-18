You are here

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana star in Dubai tourism ads

Earlier this year, Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana were all spotted in the UAE at the same time. Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
  • The A-list trio are all part of the emirate's new tourism campaign
  • The campaign includes a short film directed by Reed Morano
DUBAI: Earlier this year, Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana were all spotted in the UAE at the same time and it appears that the trio’s Dubai adventures were part of the emirate’s latest tourism campaign and short film, “A Story Takes Flight.”

The Visit Dubai official website posted three clips — the trailers of the Reed Morano-directed film — on its website as well as on social media. The clips show each actress exploring a different side of Dubai. The A-list trio is also depicted taking an abra ride across Old Dubai.

The first video, entitled “Feel the soul of the city,” features Hudson strolling through the alleyways of Souk Al-Kabeer and Bastakiya.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is seen partaking in watersports against the backdrop of the Burj Al-Arab in the second video, “Fuel your sense of discovery,” before enjoying a round of karaoke.

The third clip, starring Saldana, is called “Find another point of view” and takes the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star to a Bedouin camp in the Hatta desert, City Walk and on a motorbike trip.

Topics: Dubai UAE Zoe Saldana Gwenyth Paltrow Kate Hudson

Salma Hayek hints that Syrian refugee star Zain Al-Rafeea could be in Marvel film

Syrian refugee star Zain Al-Rafeea could be in upcoming Marvel film. Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
Arab News

  • Salma Hayek shared a photo of herself and the former Syrian refugee, hinting that he is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  • If he is to feature in the film, he would join the likes of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and more
DUBAI: He stole the hearts of cinephiles around the world with his touching performance in Nadine Labaki’s Oscar-nominated film “Capernaum,” and now it appears that 15-year-old Zain Al-Rafeea has won over A-lister Salma Hayek.

The actress uploaded a picture of herself cozying up to the former Syrian refugee and “The Eternals” co-star Lia Mchugh on Instagram, suggesting that Al-Rafeea is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the upcoming film.

“Hanging with the Eternals’ youth,” Hayek, who plays the leader of The Eternals, Ajak, captioned the Instagram post.

While the role that Al-Rafeea could play in the Chloe Zhao-directed movie is as of yet unknown, there have been plenty of photos and videos of the budding actor getting close to “The Eternals” cast, including a heart-warming video of him braiding Hayek’s hair, surfacing on social media.

If he is to feature in the film, he would be in good company, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, who are all part of the cast, starring as 35,000 -year-old aliens.

The rising star made his acting debut as the protagonist in “Capernaum”, a destitute boy that wants to sue his parents for the crime of bringing him into the world.

He first met Labaki while he was working as a delivery boy in Beirut.

Shortly after his phenomenal performance in Capernaum, which took home the Jury Prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and received a 10-minute standing ovation, Al-Rafeea re-settled in Norway with his family.

At the time, the Lebanese director and filmmaker posted a heartfelt statement on her Instagram account, alongside an image of the young actor. “A few weeks ago, I said goodbye to Zain,” began the lengthy text. “Zain and all his family have been resettled in Norway. Just a few minutes before heading to the airport, I watched him take a last look from this small terrace above his house (at) what has been his life for the past eight years. A life that has been hard on him mostly because he is a refugee.”

“We all miss you here but we are happy you will now be able to go to school and learn and be the best version of yourself,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the upcoming superhero film tells the story of the Eternals, a group of superhumans that were created by alien experiments on ancient humans.

The film is set to debut in 2020. 

Topics: Salma Hayek Zain Al Rafeea Marvel The Eternals

