Dania Akeel to become the first Saudi female rider holding FIA license

Dania Akeel, after receiving her competition license, announced that the UAE National SportsBike Super Series will be her first competition. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Dania Akeel is set to become the first Saudi female to receive her Speed Bikes Competition license after applying through the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation.

The General Sports Authority and the Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation have been supporting Saudi athletes through special programs held to attract young people and develop their sporting experiences.

Akeel, after receiving her competition license, announced that the UAE National SportsBike Super Series will be her first competition, taking place in Dubai Autodrome. She will be riding a Ducati 899.

“I am very grateful to God for the opportunities that have transpired for me to be able to race in the upcoming UAE National Sportbike Super Series organized by Furiosa Racing.”

She added: “I would like to thank the Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation for aproviding me with the utmost support in obtaining the license. Their methodology has been extremely efficient and helpful. I would also like to thank the Emirates Motorsport Organization and Furiosa Racing for their support and effort in guiding me through this process.”

The UAE National SportsBike Super Series grid will host the competition between more than 15 racers for five consecutive rounds. 

Akeel has been practicing with professional racers, including national champions, to sharpen her skills.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Motorsport

Saudi bowlers off to QubicaAMF World Cup

Updated 18 November 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is sending its first woman to compete in the 55th QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup that begins in Indonesia.

Mashael Alabdulwahid will join her male teammate Abdulrahman Al-Khilaiwi, under the supervision of coach, Mario Joseph, to take part in the contest in Palembang.

Both players underwent training at a camp in Riyadh to prepare for the event. The training program included participating in the Asian Championship in Kuwait for Abdulrahman, and participating in the GCC 6th women’s bowling tournament for Mashael.

The men’s competition started Sunday at 9 p.m.

The women’s competition will begin at 3 p.m. today, where Mashael will take part in six rounds. The competition will run until Nov. 24.

The competition continues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and after completing 24 rounds, the top 24 players will be selected to compete for the top eight positions by playing eight runs on Friday. On Saturday, the best four female players and four male players will be chosen to compete in the finals.

Abdulrahman said that he is looking forward to the world cup. “This year there is a new advantage and that is having teammate Mashael joining me for the first time. I’m proud of her! It’s a big thing for Saudi women and for us in the team because this world exposure will help them to learn and give them an incentive to develop their skills,” he said.

The 20-year-old player has been bowling for the past 10 years. Despite his young age, thanks to his perseverance and sense of discipline he managed to win many victories, but the most distinguished were those in 2018. He delivered the bronze medal at the World Cup in Detroit, and two bronzes at the Asian Bowling Championship in the Philippines in the same year, and a gold medal for the trio event at the Arab Bowling Championship in Oman.

Mashael, 32, was only able to play officially last year in February 2018 when the Saudi Bowling Federation (SBF) received the decree to allow women to play in sports. However, she has been playing for fun since early childhood when she used to travel to Egypt with her family and where she managed to learn from the professionals and get hooked on the game. Mashael was chosen to take part in the Egypt Arab Championship and World Bowling Women’s Championship in Las Vegas in August 2018.

Mashael said: “Playing for fun is definitely enjoyable but when you wear your country’s flag that’s a huge responsibility put on your shoulder. You become an ambassador and a role model and when I’m put in that situation, I definitely want to give my all to be fit for that honor, and give the best image worthy of our beloved country.”

The bowlers expressed their gratitude to the Saudi Bowling Federation and its president Bader bin Abdullah Al-Alsheikh for his support and for creating opportunities for them so that they can progress, enrich their experiences and win awards and achievements.

Topics: 55th QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup Arab Bowling Championship

