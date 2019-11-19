HMG first in private sector to conduct MRCPI exams

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) has successfully conducted the MRCPI examinations in internal medicine at Rayan Hospital in Riyadh — a first in the private health care sector in Saudi Arabia.
The Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) is an internationally recognized qualification in medicine.
The examinations followed the signing of a mutual cooperation agreement between the Academic Affairs Department of HMG and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
With this agreement, HMG aims to develop the performance of health care practitioners and enrich the quality of their services, in addition to creating new opportunities in the field of medical education, in compliance with Saudi Vision 2030.
Dr. Awad Al-Omari, associate vice president academic affairs at HMG, said: “The group’s vision since its establishment considers continuous medical education an integral part of its goals and activities. During the last few years, the group has organized many scientific conferences and workshops both on the international and local levels aiming to develop the quality of our health care services for our patients.”
He added: “The Academic Affairs Department has accumulated experience in the field of training and education and achieved much success. The department has also signed cooperation agreements with many international universities and institutions to create the best educational atmosphere according to the highest international criteria.”
Dr. Mogbil Al-Hudaithi, medical director of Rayan Hospital, said: “Internal Medicine Consultant Dr. Salah Al-Shafie was appointed to head the organizing committee for this MRCPI exam. We have received 40 applications from male and female physicians from inside and outside the Kingdom to take this exam, while we have appointed 10 consultant examiners who have been accredited by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.”
Dr. Al-Hudaithi said HMG will continue to organize the MRCPI examinations in many other specialties and fellowships.
