HMG first in private sector to conduct MRCPI exams

The examinations followed the signing of an agreement between the Academic Affairs Department of HMG and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) has successfully conducted the MRCPI examinations in internal medicine at Rayan Hospital in Riyadh — a first in the private health care sector in Saudi Arabia.
The Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) is an internationally recognized qualification in medicine.
The examinations followed the signing of a mutual cooperation agreement between the Academic Affairs Department of HMG and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
With this agreement, HMG aims to develop the performance of health care practitioners and enrich the quality of their services, in addition to creating new opportunities in the field of medical education, in compliance with Saudi Vision 2030.
Dr. Awad Al-Omari, associate vice president academic affairs at HMG, said: “The group’s vision since its establishment considers continuous medical education an integral part of its goals and activities. During the last few years, the group has organized many scientific conferences and workshops both on the international and local levels aiming to develop the quality of our health care services for our patients.”
He added: “The Academic Affairs Department has accumulated experience in the field of training and education and achieved much success. The department has also signed cooperation agreements with many international universities and institutions to create the best educational atmosphere according to the highest international criteria.”
Dr. Mogbil Al-Hudaithi, medical director of Rayan Hospital, said: “Internal Medicine Consultant Dr. Salah Al-Shafie was appointed to head the organizing committee for this MRCPI exam. We have received 40 applications from male and female physicians from inside and outside the Kingdom to take this exam, while we have appointed 10 consultant examiners who have been accredited by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.”
Dr. Al-Hudaithi said HMG will continue to organize the MRCPI examinations in many other specialties and fellowships.

The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). The conference, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking,” will be held in Dhahran between Dec. 2 and 5th.
FIKR17 will bring together high-level officials, politicians, intellectuals, and media personalities led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, president of the Arab Thought Foundation, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Over the course of FIKR17, these thought leaders will tackle key questions facing the Arab world and its future, including:
• What are the challenges of technology, science and modern approaches to knowledge?
• Where are we currently from renewing our societies and social concepts?
• Where does the Arab individual stand within the international system, and how does he tackle the subject of globalization while defending an interactive identity that is open to the world?
• Where are Arab intellectuals in their attempts to renew Arab thought, and in building a renewed philosophy capable of making contributions to the global effort of contemporary thought?

FASTFACT

‘The conference, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking,” will be held in Dhahran between Dec. 2 and 5th.’

FIKR17 will open with a formal ceremony at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, including a speech by Professor Dr. Henry Awit, director-general of the Arab Thought Foundation, followed by a speech from a representative of Ithra. It will also include speeches by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Prince Khalid.
On the next day, FIKR17 will start with an opening session titled “Arab Thought and Innovation Prospects,” followed by the first general session entitled “Today’s world …tomorrow’s world: Transformations, challenges, and visions.”
On Dec. 4, the conference will continue with four specialized morning sessions covering the topics of “Towards a new understanding of growth,” “Industry and manufacturing: Analysis of pillars for development,” “Digital economy,” and “The role of civic society in renewing Arab thought.”
On the final day, the conference will conclude with detailed reports on the specialized sessions. The third general session titled “Arab intellectuals and their role in Arab thought renewal” will be held, followed by the closing remarks.

