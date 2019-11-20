Egyptian-Italian model Elisa Sednaoui gets arty in London

DUBAI: Egyptian-Italian-French model and humanitarian Elisa Sednaoui Dellal partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction, which took place on Tuesday in London — and she did it all while wearing a power suit by a Lebanese label.

The sale of ten of the works collected for the auction, which included pieces donated from Arab artists such as Youssef Nabil, Basim Magdy, Etel Adnan and Nadia Ayari, benefitted the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s “Funtasia” project. Nabil’s “Faten Hamama,” a 2008 print of the legendary Egyptian actress, was among those being auctioned to benefit the non-profit.

For the occasion, the model and humanitarian donned a white pantsuit plucked from the archives of Lebanese womenswear designer Racil Chalhoub. The tailored ensemble featured flared, wide-legged trousers and a broad-shouldered, two-button tuxedo jacket. She took the look up a notch with a lilac, floral-printed Libertine blouse that lent an extra pop of color to the monochromatic get-up. She completed the girl boss look with black, pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and a matching purse.







Meanwhile, Al-Senussi looked sharp wearing a houndstooth Rosetta Getty dress that was cinched at the waist with a thin, brown belt. She accessorized the high-neck ensemble with brown, heeled boots and a statement, low-hanging necklace.

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the evening.

“The girls of the desert... one from Libya, one from Luxor. It truly was a powerful moment to enter those rooms on Friday for the first time,” the 31-year-old captioned a series of photographs of herself and Al-Senussi posing against the backdrop of the artworks on display. The artworks went on shot on Nov. 15, before being auctioned off on Tuesday.

“Thank you for choosing to support Funtasia and helping us put together this fantastic group of works,” she continued. “It’s honestly been a tremendous gift to see you all making everything possible.”

The Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs. Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations inclusive of public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.