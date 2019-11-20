Egyptian-Italian model Elisa Sednaoui gets arty in London

You are here

Egyptian-Italian model and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui and Princess Alia Al-Senussi guest curated Sotheby's "Contemporary Curated" auction in London. Photo: Instagram/@elisasednaoui
  • Elisa Sednaoui Dellal partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction in London
  • For the occasion she donned a powersuit by Lebanese label Racil
DUBAI: Egyptian-Italian-French model and humanitarian Elisa Sednaoui Dellal partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction, which took place on Tuesday in London — and she did it all while wearing a power suit by a Lebanese label.

The sale of ten of the works collected for the auction, which included pieces donated from Arab artists such as Youssef Nabil, Basim Magdy, Etel Adnan and Nadia Ayari, benefitted the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s “Funtasia” project. Nabil’s “Faten Hamama,” a 2008 print of the legendary Egyptian actress, was among those being auctioned to benefit the non-profit.

For the occasion, the model and humanitarian donned a white pantsuit plucked from the archives of Lebanese womenswear designer Racil Chalhoub.  The tailored ensemble featured flared, wide-legged trousers and a broad-shouldered, two-button tuxedo jacket. She took the look up a notch with a lilac, floral-printed Libertine blouse that lent an extra pop of color to the monochromatic get-up. She completed the girl boss look with black, pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and a matching purse.




The model and humanitarian donned a white pantsuit plucked from the archives of Lebanese womenswear designer Racil Chalhoub. Photo: Instagram/@elisasednaoui

Meanwhile, Al-Senussi looked sharp wearing a houndstooth Rosetta Getty dress that was cinched at the waist with a thin, brown belt. She accessorized the high-neck ensemble with brown, heeled boots and a statement, low-hanging necklace.  

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the evening.

“The girls of the desert... one from Libya, one from Luxor. It truly was a powerful moment to enter those rooms on Friday for the first time,” the 31-year-old captioned a series of photographs of herself and Al-Senussi posing against the backdrop of the artworks on display. The artworks went on shot on Nov. 15, before being auctioned off on Tuesday.

“Thank you for choosing to support Funtasia and helping us put together this fantastic group of works,” she continued. “It’s honestly been a tremendous gift to see you all making everything possible.”

The Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs. Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations inclusive of public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.

Behind Wes Gordon’s revolutionary vision for Carolina Herrera

Wes Gordon just wants to make happy clothes, and that's exactly what he's been doing since his appointment as Carolina Herrera's creative director. Photo: Shutterstock
  • Since his appointment as creative director, Wes Gordon has managed to seamlessly incorporate his own joyful flair into the fashion house
  • His ability to maintain the house’s old world glamour in addition to his revolutionary and exuberant vision has appealed to a new generation of clients
DUBAI: Wes Gordon just wants to make happy clothes. And the Atlanta-born designer, who was handpicked to be Carolina Herrera's successor after she announced her retirement in February 2018, has done just that since his appointment as the New York-based label’s creative director. You don’t have to look further than the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, showcased at the bottom of Manhattan Island inside a glass bubble lined with plush, white carpet that was inspired by the rare botanical phenomenon, super bloom.

“Carolina Herrera is a brand about beauty,” declares the designer. “No one knows what tomorrow is going to be like. We just know today, and the things that we’re able to control ourselves, I feel like it’s our job to make them beautiful,” The 33-year-old told Arab News.

Indeed, in today’s current political climate, there’s never been more reason to inject joie de vivre back into fashion. “There’s a lot of dark and uncertainty right now,” muses Gordon. “And you can’t fight dark with dark.”

A model walks the runway at the Carolina Herrera Ready-to-Wear Spring 2020 show. Photo: Getty
Carolina Herrera Ready-to-Wear Spring 2020 show. Photo: Getty

During his year-long tenure — He made his debut last September with an upbeat Spring 2019 collection, after running his own eponymous label for several years in addition to serving as Herrera’s right-hand since 2016 — the Central St. Martin’s graduate has churned out three joyful and upbeat ready-to-wear collections built on the foundation of vibrant hues and that serve as a refreshing departure from the sea of blacks and greys that have dominated the runways for the past few seasons.  

“I love color,” shares Gordon. “Bold, vivacious, saturated colors — nothing grey or sad. So the first thing I do before I start designing a collection, is think really hard about colors.

“My biggest takeaway from the role is that something beautiful will always be successful. When you’re able to create something that’s just gorgeous, it will always do well.”

However, helming Carolina Herrera is no small feat. As one of the biggest fashion brands in the world, Gordon recognizes that his stint as a consultant at the label eased his transition since he was already familiar with the company.

Since his appointment, Gordon has managed to seamlessly incorporate his own joyful flair into the fashion house founded 39 years ago, without straying from the brand’s DNA or alienating its existing clientele.

While the designer does admit that it is virtually impossible for there to not be a change — “I’m not Mrs. Herrera,” he states — he does revel in the fact that though his designs are unique, clients are still able to look at them and say, “that still feels Herrera.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His ability to maintain the house’s old world glamour in addition to his revolutionary and exuberant vision has appealed to a new generation of clients, which include everyone from “Euphoria” actress Zendaya to American screenwriter Lena Waithe, whom he dressed for the 2018 Met Gala.

As for the woman he designs for? “She’s fabulous and fantastic. She’s the best dressed and most fun woman in any room.  If every woman in the street is wearing grey, she is wearing hot pink. She dresses for herself and treats every moment like a celebration,” he notes. Very much like Carolina Herrera herself.

