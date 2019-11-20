You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia eyeing regular international tennis as it gears up for first ever Diriyah Tennis Cup

Saudi Arabia eyeing regular international tennis as it gears up for first ever Diriyah Tennis Cup

Prince Abdulaziz, seen visiting the Diriyah Arena, said ‘we are keen to develop tennis in the Kingdom.’ (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyeing regular international tennis as it gears up for first ever Diriyah Tennis Cup

  • Eight of the best men’s players in the world competing in the $3 million Diriyah Tennis Cup on Dec 12-14
  • Prince Abdulaziz – ‘We foresee the tournament growing and being part of Saudi Arabia’s future in the sport’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ambitions to bring international tennis to the Kingdom for years to come following next month’s inaugural $3 million Diriyah Tennis Cup. On December 12, 13 and 14, eight of the world’s best men’s players will compete for the inaugural $3m Diriyah Tennis Cup at the custom-built Diriyah Arena – in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site, on the outskirts of Riyadh.

So far six names have been revealed, with two more big name ‘wildcard’ entries to come, but already organisers are looking to the future with the Diriyah Tennis Cup intended to be a springboard into having a regular place on the tennis calendar.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Saud, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) of Saudi Arabia, said: “We want to host international tennis in the Kingdom every year. We want to demonstrate our capabilities in hosting and organizing a successful international tennis event of this magnitude”.

“Personally, I am very excited that we have eight world class players competing at Diriyah Tennis Cup, this is the start of a new era for tennis in the kingdom, and we foresee the tournament growing and being part of Saudi Arabia’s future in the sport.”

The Diriyah Tennis Cup is part of the Diriyah Season, an epic month of showcase sports events being hosted by the GSA. The Diriyah Tennis Cup has confirmed six leading players to date for the inaugural tournament. This includes three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland as well as the current world number 5 and one of the game’s biggest rising superstars, Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Talented world number 12, Fabio Fogini, who was the first Italian to win an ATP Masters 1000 title this year in Monte Carlo and highly-rated David Goffin (Belgium), the former world number 7 will also present in Diriyah.
The big-serving American John Isner, with over 10,000 aces on tour, and five-time ATP champion Lucas Pouille of France, an Australian Open semi-finalist this year complete the current line-up. Officials will name the final two players in the coming weeks. 

The Diriyah Tennis Cup is taking place at the 15,000-seater Diriyah Arena which was visited by HRH Prince Abdulaziz this week. The tournament will happen just a week after the same venue plays host to the Clash On The Dunes, the world heavyweight title fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua OBE.

Inspiring a new generation of tennis talent HRH Prince Abdulaziz, believes bringing the Diriyah Tennis Cup will also help fire up its following in the Kingdom, and one day help the nation produce its own champions.

“Today we are keen to develop tennis in the Kingdom,” he said: “It is a well perceived sport and there’s a strong platform for practicing and playing competitively in many cities with such cups and contests.

“By bringing eight of the very best players to this first tournament Saudi Arabia will put our young talent, our male and female tennis enthusiasts, in direct exposure with global standards, and witness these champions up close and live.

“That will be a great learning opportunity for them as well to benchmark where are they now and to start developing themselves professionally to aim for these standards, and in future, be part of the grand slams across the world.”

The Diriyah Season is a month-long celebration of sport, kicking off with Formula E, followed by the World Heavyweight title fight the ‘Clash On The Dunes’, the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the elite Diriyah Equestrian Festival. Tickets are now available at www.diriyahseason.sa

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Tennis Cup

Related

Sport
Saudi Arabia gears up for upcoming multi-million-dollar Diriyah Tennis Cup
Exclusive
Sport
‘Stan the Man’ Wawrinka primed to weave tennis magic at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Boxing legend Ali would have been ‘so proud’ to see heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia, says daughter

Updated 20 November 2019
Arab News

Boxing legend Ali would have been ‘so proud’ to see heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia, says daughter

  • Rasheda Ali-Walsh: He would be so proud that his legacy of making the sport truly universal has taken this heavyweight championship of the world to Saudi Arabia
  • Rasheda Ali-Walsh: My father also took his fights to Zaire in Africa for the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ and to Asia for the ‘Thrilla in Manilla’
Updated 20 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Muhammad Ali, one of the most significant and celebrated sporting figures of all time, would have been “so proud” to see the world heavyweight boxing title fight “The Clash on the Dunes” taking place in Saudi Arabia.

That is the belief of Rasheda Ali-Walsh, daughter of the legendary three-time heavyweight world champion known as “The Greatest” who was a frequent visitor to the Kingdom, including his pilgrimage to Makkah in 1972 after embracing Islam and becoming Muslim.

In September last year Ali-Walsh herself traveled to Jeddah to present the Muhammad Ali Trophy to Callum Smith after he defeated George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final, the first major boxing match to be staged in the Kingdom by the General Sports Authority (GSA).

Ahead of Dec. 7’s showdown between World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in the Diriyah Arena in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Ali-Walsh said: “Having the opportunity to present the winner of the World Boxing Super Series with my dad’s (Muhammad Ali Trophy), the greatest prize to earn, was not only an honor for the champion to achieve but also would have been a true honor and experience for my father as well.

“As an undisputed global icon and hero, my father has immensely contributed to the sport of boxing — changing the face of the sport, transforming it into a globally watched competition. Because of his worldwide significance, Saudi Arabia is a befitting location to host the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ this year.

“He would be so proud that his legacy of making the sport truly universal has taken this heavyweight championship of the world to Saudi Arabia. It could be called the Boxing Ultimatum in the Saudi Kingdom.

“When Dad visited Saudi Arabia 48 years ago, he was embraced with a spectacular welcome. He singlehandedly inspired the people there to spark an interest in boxing not only due to his ability in the ring but also his bringing values of Islam to the world.”

On Dec. 7, Anthony Joshua will look to regain his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts after suffering defeat in New York earlier this year in front of some 15,000 fans, with thousands coming from the UK and hundreds more from the US as part of a global contingent from 65 countries traveling to Saudi Arabia for the fight.

Fans will be treated to a world class undercard of fighters as well as witness history in the making as Joshua battles Ruiz Jr.

Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin will face US heavyweight Michael Hunter in an eliminator for the WBA World Title, before Croatian star Filip Hrgovic puts his WBC International Championship on the line when he takes on US boxer Eric Molina.

Organizers believe the epic dual, the first-ever world heavyweight title fight in the Middle East, will have an incredible impact on the Saudi crowd and electrify the sport’s following in the Kingdom.

Due to its location away from the traditional boxing heartlands of the UK or the US, “The Clash on the Dunes” has already drawn comparisons with iconic bouts of Ali’s when he too traveled to fight in front of new fans.

Ali-Walsh said: “His strong convictions during the time of harsh and dangerous racism has made him the most respected athlete to date.  

“My father also took his fights to Zaire in Africa for the “Rumble in the Jungle” and to Asia for the “Thrilla in Manilla” where he inspired all those who had the honor of witnessing history in the making.

“During his trip to Saudi Arabia, he also made his much-anticipated holy trip to Makkah to participate in Hajj and Umrah.”

The fight forms part of the Diriyah Season, an epic month of sports which also features Formula E, the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

Known as the home of kings and heroes and the birthplace of modern Saudi Arabia, Diriyah will also stage performances from some of the biggest music artists on the planet at the Diriyah Music Festival.

Topics: Muhammad Ali Rasheda Ali-Walsh Andy Ruiz Jr. Anthony Joshua

Related

Sport
‘Clash on the Dunes’ will make boxing history, vow Ruiz, Joshua

Latest updates

France takes in 27 more Yazidi women victims of Daesh
Britain’s Prince Andrew to ‘step back from public duties’ after Epstein furor
Saudi Arabia eyeing regular international tennis as it gears up for first ever Diriyah Tennis Cup
Riyadh Agreement to “open the door” for broader peace talks on Yemen, says King Salman
King Salman attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Diriyah Gate project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.