Britain repatriates some orphans left in Syria

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at the BBC Headquarters ahead of his appearance on the Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, November 17, 2019. (Reuters)
LONDON: Britain said on Thursday it had arranged for some orphans to be brought home from Syria, joining Germany, Belgium and Australia in repatriating children whose parents were suspected members of Daesh.
Britain has generally been reluctant to allow adults who traveled to Syria to return home but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was right to bring children home.
“These innocent, orphaned, children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war,” Raab said.
“We have facilitated their return home, because it was the right thing to do. Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life.”
Raab did not say how many children were returning. The charity Save The Children said in October that more than 60 British children were trapped in north-eastern Syria.
Many Western countries have struggled with how to deal with citizens who went to the Middle East to join groups such as Daesh, which was driven out of its last territorial enclave in March by US-backed forces.
Earlier this month Turkey started to deport captives from Daesh.

Topics: Britain Syria orphans

Trump vows US Navy will not oust commando who posed with corpse from SEALs

Updated 21 November 2019
Reuters

Trump vows US Navy will not oust commando who posed with corpse from SEALs

  • A military jury convicted Gallagher of illegally posing with a Daesh detainee’s corpse while deployed to Iraq in 2017
  • This marks the most recent intervention by Trump in a military case
Updated 21 November 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the US Navy’s handling of a Navy SEAL whose rank he recently restored following a court martial, saying he would not allow the service to remove his SEAL status.
This marks the most recent intervention by Trump in a military case and comes despite senior Navy leadership supporting a decision to review Edward Gallagher’s status as a SEAL.
“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.
A military jury convicted Gallagher of illegally posing with a Daesh detainee’s corpse while deployed to Iraq in 2017 but acquitted him of murder, prompting a demotion in rank and pay but not prison time.
Trump last week restored his rank and pay, and pardoned two Army officers who were separately accused of war crimes in Afghanistan.
Critics said Trump’s moves undermined military justice and sent a message that battlefield atrocities would be tolerated.
US officials and Gallagher’s lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday that Navy officials were considering whether to remove him from the Navy’s special operations force.
Gallagher and three other SEALs were notified on Wednesday that they must appear before a board that will decide whether they should be stripped of their SEAL status.
The Navy referred questions to the White house.

Topics: Trump US Navy SEALS

