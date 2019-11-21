You are here

  • Home
  • Suspended Garrett in ‘shameful’ race claim against Rudolph

Suspended Garrett in ‘shameful’ race claim against Rudolph

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett pulls off Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph’s helmet and strikes him with it. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2019
AFP

Suspended Garrett in ‘shameful’ race claim against Rudolph

  • Garrett made the claim — strongly denied by representatives for Rudolph and the Steelers — during an NFL appeal against his record suspension
  • Garrett was banned for at least the remainder of the season after ripping off Rudolph’s helmet during an on-pitch brawl and hitting the Steelers quarterback in the head with it
Updated 22 November 2019
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett claimed Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against him before his wild helmet-swinging attack on the Steelers player, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Garrett made the claim — strongly denied by representatives for Rudolph and the Steelers — during an NFL appeal against his record suspension on Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Garrett was banned for at least the remainder of the season after ripping off Rudolph’s helmet during an on-pitch brawl and hitting the Steelers quarterback in the head with it.
“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” the Steelers said in a statement.
“He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Rudolph’s attorney Timothy Younger said the allegation of racism by Garrett was a “desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension” and questioned why the Cleveland player had not raised it before his appeal.
“This is a lie,” Younger said in a statement. “This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett.
“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful. We will have no further comment.”
Garrett’s attack on Rudolph shocked the NFL and prompted league chiefs to hand the Browns player the longest ban in the history of the sport for a single on-field incident.
In a statement issued after the league’s suspension was announced last Friday, Garrett apologized to Rudolph and said his conduct had been “unacceptable.”
“I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable.
“I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Topics: Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Myles Garrett Mason Rudolph

Related

Sport
Brady’s Patriots overcome Steelers, Ravens set record on NFL opening weekend
Sport
Brown delivers, Steelers edge resilient Packers 31-28

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix: A ‘fantastic racetrack with the biggest hospitality’

Updated 22 November 2019
Daniel Fountain & Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix: A ‘fantastic racetrack with the biggest hospitality’

  • Partnership between ABB FIA Formula E Championship and Kingdom wins praise from French driver Jean-Eric Vergne
  • Saudis Fahad Algosaibi, Reema Juffali and Aseel Al-Hamad among those racing in Diryah E-Prix 2019
Updated 22 November 2019
Daniel Fountain & Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne has lauded the partnership between the electric racing championship and Saudi Arabia in the lead-up to the weekend’s double-header Diriyah E-Prix.

Like last year, this weekend’s race at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Riyadh kicks off the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and Vergne is looking to complete a historic hat-trick this season.

The Frenchman made electric racing history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title winning campaigns in 2017/18 and last year’s 2018/2019 season, which kicked off with the inaugural Diriyah E-Prix — hailed as a watershed moment in the Kingdom.

In comments ahead of this weekend’s action, Vergne was full of praise for what has been achieved in the Kingdom.

“I think what Formula E and Saudi Arabia has done is more than just create a fantastic racetrack with the biggest hospitality on top of a very nice layout. Formula E is written in golden letters in the history of the country.

“When you speak to everybody here, they tell you Formula E was at the beginning of a new era for them. I was having dinner with friends who are locals and they said ‘we never expected to see that quickly, they’ve done a fantastic job and it is very much liked by the population.’

“When the kids grow up they will know Formula E was the key to opening up the country and we can all feel proud to be part of it.”

Saudi drivers Fahad Algosaibi — who will compete in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY support race to the Diriyah E-Prix — and Reema Juffali, racing in the same event and the first woman from the Kingdom to race in Saudi Arabia, agree with Vergne’s assessment.

 

“Diriyah is a place full of history and driving electric cars which symbolizes the future,” said Algosaibi.

“I think in so many ways this race symbolizes the trajectory of where Saudi Arabia wants to go in the future. I think we are striving to be a society that is open, it is easy for anyone to be involved.

“I think in Saudi Arabia now we have so much to offer. The Saudi Motorsport Federations has a lot of plans on how to grow the sport. I’ve heard rumours of Formula One but there’s also a lot of focus on karting, which is essential as that is the grassroots level.”

Juffali told Arab News: “For me, more than anything, it’s about the opportunity. To be able to do it around home fans and for people to see me in the car for the first time, it’s amazing.

“The fact that I’m here now racing at home in a professional manner is something that I didn’t dream of.”

 

The importance of the Formula E event to the Kingdom was echoed by another Saudi driver Aseel Al-Hamad, the first female member on the board of the Saudi Arabia Motor Federation, who spoke to Arab News after driving the new all-electric Porsche Taycan from Dubai to Riyadh with former Formula One driver Mark Webber.

“It’s very, very important because in past years, motorsport wasn’t that popular, maybe most of the people used to watch football,” she said.

“But today when we have such international motorsport events, so many people get closer to the sport and understand the rules. Maybe this young generation, when they go to the race, attend the race, they might be inspired and probably consider motorsport as a career.”

Webber, her co-driver for the epic trip in Porsche’s most powerful electric model and nine-time Formula One Grand Prix winner, told Arab News that he is excited, confident and optimistic about the race in Diriyah.

The Australian, who is also an International Automobile Federation World Endurance Champion and a Porsche ambassador, said that it is an exciting time for Porsche to enter a new championship and that Formula E is a mature competition.

“It’s established and it’s going all around the world racing and taking races to the people. So it’s really under their nose to watch what formula E has to offer,” he said.

Webber added that the Porsche team is open to the fact that Formula E is going to be a tough championship for them to compete in.

“We know we’ve got some top rivals. Porsche absolutely loves to come in with their eyes open, respectful of the opposition.”

Samer Issa-El-Khoury is the man who oversaw the construction of the Diriyah Circuit with only three weeks’ time to deliver the venue.

“I have been following and attending every Formula E race around the planet in order to bring the best features and improvement to the Diriyah E-Prix,” said Issa-El-Khoury, an engineer by trade and managing partner of CBX, a sports promotion company with exclusive rights for Formula E in the Middle East.

“From checking the pit structure in New York to the track asphalt in Berlin, hospitality structure in Zurich and fan-user experience in Hong Kong, we wanted to incorporate the finest elements in order to make this race a truly memorable doubleheader for the 2019/2020 ABB season.”

Explaining how the Diriyah E-Prix stands out from other circuits, Issa-El-Khoury said: “The beautiful scenery, with Diriyah being not just a UNESCO World Heritage site but also the birthplace of Saudi Arabia  — there is massive significance in this.

“What is unique as well is the architecture and design of the Swiss-made and engineered Royal Cube structure which is installed to cater for the VVIP guests, underneath which the cars race.”

Issa-El-Khoury says electric racing represents the future of motorsports and also emphasizes sustainability and clean energy. From that standpoint, having a a Formula E race in Diriyah “is 100 percent in line with Saudi Arabia's plan and Vision 2030" to wean itself off oil and to move to the forefront of “sustainable energy and carbon neutrality,” he said.

“This is a significant message to the world because the Vision’s success will most definitely have global reverberations.”

Diriyah E-Prix 2019 is part of the Diriyah Season, a month of sports and entertainment, with both days’ racing followed by concerts featuring artists such as Imagine Dragons and Canadian Lebanese singer Massari.

Tickets for all Diriyah Season events, concerts and entertainment will be available at www.diriyahseason.sa

News and announcements related to Diriyah Season can be followed on the official social media pages on Twitter and Instagram @diriyahseason

Topics: Editor’s Choice Formula E Diriyah E-Prix ABB FIA Formula E Championship UNESCO World Heritage Site DIRIYAH SEASON

Related

Sport
Diriyah E-Prix track designed to test drivers’ skills to the limit
Sport
Formula E promises ‘most attacking season yet’ as Saudi Arabia gears up for Diriyah E-Prix

Latest updates

Bin Laden anthrax scientist under house arrest after jail
Suzanne Mubarak in intensive care
Amid tension in southern Gaza, a newlywed couple’s future is thrown to the wind
EU should recognize Palestinian state, says Luxembourg
Saudi Arabia must plan carefully for ‘super cities,’ says strategist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.