Bill Gates tells NEF that nuclear has a place in climate campaign

A man wades through a flooded street near the Rialto bridge in Venice. Environmentalists have blamed dramatic flooding in the city on climate change. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • About 14 percent of China’s energy needs come from renewable sources
BEIJING: Climate change experts and business leaders warned that there was virtually no chance of meeting the target of zero carbon emissions by 2050, as environmentalists have demanded in the growing global campaign against fossil fuels.

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist turned environmental advocate, told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing that there would have to be a radical rethink of economic and energy practices to meet that target.

“How do you get there? What is the world’s source of energy if not fossil fuels? It probably involves a lot more renewables, a storage miracle, and maybe more nuclear,” Gates said. He recently admitted to technology issues at his TerraPower nuclear technology firm.

“I put my hundreds of millions into it but it is not a profit-seeking activity. Nuclear will only survive if a new generation with better economic and safety standards is out there. It’s very advantaged if you get the designs right. None of the paths to climate safety are risk free,” Gates said.

“Today’s reactors are not economic. Today’s nuclear industry will disappear if there isn’t a new design,” he added.

Asked about the attraction of nuclear power for general consumers, he responded: “Well, they like cheap and reliable electricity, and nuclear provided that.”

 

 

Saudi Arabia must plan carefully for 'super cities,' says strategist

Frank Kane

  • Author and global strategist Parag Khanna held up Dubai as an example of a city that was making major progress in the drive to ”smart status”
  • In his recent book “Connectography,” he said that research by consultants McKinsey found that the minimum size for a “super city” was 4 million inhabitants
BEIJING: Saudi Arabia has the potential to develop “super cities” in the Kingdom, but must pay careful attention to the economic fundamentals behind such projects, according to global strategist and author Parag Khanna.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, Khanna told Arab News: “When you are building a city from scratch, you have to be certain of the plan. What is the economic master plan? How self-sustaining will the city be? What will people living there do for a living?”

The Kingdom is planning the mega-city NEOM on the northwest coast, as well as several other developments, under the Vision 2030 strategy to transform the economy.

Khanna, author of the recent book “Connectography,” said that research by consultants McKinsey found that the minimum size for a “super city” was 4 million inhabitants. In Saudi Arabia, only Riyadh had surpassed that figure in a single conurbation.

“The way to make up the difference is to create “smart” cities that will increase connectivity and living standards,” Khanna said. He held up Dubai as an example of a city that was making major progress in the drive to ”smart status,” adding “for the first time in a long time, other Arab cities are looking at another Arab city as a model of the kind of city they would like to live in, rather than a city outside the Arab world.”

Khanna said that he did not know enough about plans for NEOM and other Saudi projects to know whether they would be successful in reaching “super city” status. “I’d have to kick the tires,” he said, pointing to developments along the Red Sea coast like the King Abdullah Economic City and the regeneration of Riyadh as other potentially successful urban projects. 

Super cities are conurbations that drive economic growth and improvement in living standards. “Urbanization has been the single greatest factor in improving the human condition,” Khanna said.

The Arab world and South America have historically been urban dominated, but the drive to city building recently has gathered pace in China and India.

Saudi Arabia must plan carefully for 'super cities,' says strategist

