  Shooting strife: Amir Jasim captures Iraq's uprising

The Baghdad native has been documenting the ongoing protests. (Supplied)
Khaoula Ghanem 

  • The young photographer’s iPhone pics chronicling the country’s protests have gone global
  • Since the protests began, Jasim has been unflinching in his coverage, publishing his images on Instagram
DUBAI: From Baghdad to Karbala, citizens of Iraq have taken to the streets to push for a revolution. And on the frontlines of Tahrir Square capturing every moment is 23-year-old photographer Amir Hazim Jasim.

The Baghdad native has been documenting the ongoing protests — which erupted earlier this year — via artful black-and-white portraits captured on his iPhone. “I want to show the scenes in an explicit and unfiltered way,” he said, adding that Peter Lindbergh is one of his favorite photographers (the late German photographer is renowned for his untouched black-and-white images). His main inspiration, though, is everyday life. “I want to capture and express people’s feelings through my lens,” he tells Arab News.




His photographs have been widely circulated. (Supplied)

Since the protests began, Jasim has been unflinching in his coverage, publishing his images on Instagram — at least, he is on the days when the Internet hasn’t been cut off by the government. His photographs have been widely circulated, offering Jasim his first steps towards photojournalism.  

As long as Baghdad’s Tahrir Square continues to be a focal point for the protests, that’s where you’ll find Jasim. Dozens of tents have popped up there in recent weeks, offering medical care, legal advice and supplies including blankets and food. Women stir steaming pots of rice and brew soothing cups of tea. Elsewhere, young men and women clean up the streets and crowds gather to play cards: Jasim is documenting all of this and more, including the integral but less-celebrated aspects of the unrest: for example the ubiquitous bottle of Pepsi, which many protestors are using to wash their face and eyes after exposure to tear gas. He doesn’t often photograph acts of violence, but many of his haunting shots carry a memory of them — including a man wearing an oxygen mask, crouching to take a breath after a gas bomb goes off. Since the unrest began last month, more than 260 protesters have been killed by security forces who have used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas in an effort to quell the demonstrations. 




Another widely-circulated snap features a group of teenagers in Tahrir tunnel grasping each other’s hands in unity. (Supplied)

One of Jasim’s most-poignant portraits is a shot of a young boy swimming in the Tigris river. The only thing visible is his head and the Iraqi flag he’s carrying. Another widely-circulated snap features a group of teenagers in Tahrir tunnel grasping each other’s hands in unity.

“This is the first time I feel a strong sense of belonging to my country,” Jasim says of the uprising. “It’s sad to see all these people suffering and fighting for basic human rights that everyone is entitled to.”




One of Jasim’s most-poignant portraits is a shot of a young boy swimming in the Tigris river. (Supplied)

That is one of the reasons why the young photographer has founded an online fundraiser on the American non-profit crowdfunding platform GoFundMe alongside Haneen Haidy to raise money for much-needed supplies, including helmets, food, medical care and other basic essentials. Entitled “Save the Iraqi People”, the fundraiser, created on Nov. 1, has raised nearly $2,600 from a multitude of donors at the time of writing — already surpassing its original target.




Jasim's photographs offer him his first steps towards photojournalism. (Supplied)

“I’m raising money to help as much as I can,” Jasim explains. “I want to do more, because we deserve better than this. We have so much creativity and potential, we just need the opportunity to live in normalcy and peace.”

Before the uprising, Jasim was unknown outside of regional photography circles, but his photographs of the Iraqi revolution have propelled him into the spotlight, while underscoring the gravity of events in his homeland. Amid the mud and bullets, in Jasim’s photographs, the harsh reality of civil unrest assumes an unexpected beauty.




Crowds gather to play cards in Tahrir Square. (Supplied)

As for what comes next, Jasim would like his photographs to be exhibited internationally. “I want the world to know that Iraqi people are more than what they think,” he says.

‘I pinch myself every moment because I’m living a dream’: YouTube star Liza Koshy

The US actress gave a talk on Thursday at ON.DXB. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2019
Hams Saleh

  • Koshy, now an established star in her field, started her career in 2013 on Vine
  • Now with more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Koshy has her own YouTube originals show.
DUBAI: From Vine and YouTube to acting and hosting, Liza Koshy admits she has to pinch herself when she considers her rise to fame.

“I’m living a dream that I didn’t even think of dreaming before,” the US actress revealed during a talk on Thursday at ON.DXB — an event in Dubai dedicated to film, gaming, music and video. 

Koshy, now an established star in her field, started her career in 2013 on Vine, a short-form video hosting service on which users shared six-second-long, looping video clips.

Koshy has more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube. (AFP)

“Vine came out then I had a career all of a sudden out of nowhere,” she told the audience. “Vine was a giant group chat for me and my friends, so I only had my friends following me. I was creating videos for them. It was like six people at the time and that’s kind of what social media was back then.

“I had a really tiny circle with three friends and now it’s grown to like three something, something, something. It’s been a while, a wild journey. But that’s how it started. I was just making videos in my car, making videos in my bathroom, making videos in my living room; making my home essentially a set,” said the 23-year-old.

“There was a point where I was pursuing this career – I didn’t realize it was a career at the time – (I was) just making videos. My dad actually took away my phone so that I would study for the SATs, little did he know though that I had an iPad underneath my bed, and I continued making those videos every night,” Koshy added.

It was only when people started approaching her to have their pictures taken with her, that her father realized that she might actually be able to make a career out of it, she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank you, neck

A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) on

Now with more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Koshy has her own YouTube originals show.

“Liza on Demand,” which premiered on June 27, 2018 on YouTube Premium, is an American comedy web television series starring Koshy, “Orange is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn, and television actor Travis Coles. The cast follows Koshy who completes odd jobs around Los Angeles via a phone application.

The show’s second season premiered on Sept. 25 this year.

“I pinch myself every moment because I’m living a dream that I didn’t even think of dreaming before,” Koshy added.

“You see actors going up on these childhood TV shows and you don’t imagine ever creating your own really and then to have the ability to do so in the palm of your hands today, your career and literally be at your fingertips and that’s what it was for me.”

