‘Sound & Fiction’ in Bahrain to explore region’s independent music scene

Sound & Fiction will address topics including the importance of community building. (Supplied)
Updated 22 November 2019
Liz Ellen

  • Sound & Fiction aims to shed light on the local and regional music scene through a program of talks, panels, workshops and film screenings
  • Sound & Fiction will run from December 5 to 7 at Bait Al Salmaniya and the Alliance Francaise
MANAMA: Fearing the deterioration of Bahrain’s music scene, the guys who launched Museland back in 2006 are staging a three-day conference, which will include live performances, to begin the fight back.

Running from December 5 to 7 at Bait Al Salmaniya and the Alliance Francaise, Sound & Fiction aims to shed light on the local and regional music scene through a program of talks, panels, workshops and film screenings to community activities and live sets. And, best of all, it’s free and open to all.




Galaxy Juice will attend the event. (Instagram)

Conference director and founder, Ali Al-Saeed, told Arab News: “Sound & Fiction is a response to the current trends in the local music scene. I felt there was a desperate need for an alternative forum, one that will delve into the often-neglected aspects of music. My philosophy has always been to deinstitutionalize the arts, and music is no different. 

The event will bring together artists, experts, producers and musicians from Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the USA, including US artist Christopher the Conquered, Paxico Records founder Chris Hudd, Kuwaiti psychedelic rock outfit Galaxy Juice, the Bahraini Khaleeji electronica duo Arabstract, experimental sound artist Hasan Hujairi, and more.




Experimental sound artist Hasan Hujairi will be at the event. (Supplied)

Sound & Fiction will address topics including the state of the music scene in the region, the importance of community building, developing an original voice as an artist, and the rise of Arab hip-hop.

“We might have a scene, but we don't have a movement,” Al-Saeed said. “A few years ago, we didn't even have a scene. Museland (record label and all-round music collective founded by Al-Saeed) helped create one, when it began over 12 years ago. But there's been a big shift, as more corporate and commercial influences took hold. We just need to refocus, collectively, and make things about the music again.

“Evolving the music scene only happens when there is a thriving music community that is independent, and critical,” he continued. “It's time for musicians to ask big questions. This conference aims to simply create an alternate narrative, and offer a different perspective.” 

Topics: Sound & Fiction Bahrain

‘I pinch myself every moment because I’m living a dream’: YouTube star Liza Koshy

The US actress gave a talk on Thursday at ON.DXB. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2019
Hams Saleh

  • Koshy, now an established star in her field, started her career in 2013 on Vine
  • Now with more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Koshy has her own YouTube originals show.
DUBAI: From Vine and YouTube to acting and hosting, Liza Koshy admits she has to pinch herself when she considers her rise to fame.

“I’m living a dream that I didn’t even think of dreaming before,” the US actress revealed during a talk on Thursday at ON.DXB — an event in Dubai dedicated to film, gaming, music and video. 

Koshy, now an established star in her field, started her career in 2013 on Vine, a short-form video hosting service on which users shared six-second-long, looping video clips.

Koshy has more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube. (AFP)

“Vine came out then I had a career all of a sudden out of nowhere,” she told the audience. “Vine was a giant group chat for me and my friends, so I only had my friends following me. I was creating videos for them. It was like six people at the time and that’s kind of what social media was back then.

“I had a really tiny circle with three friends and now it’s grown to like three something, something, something. It’s been a while, a wild journey. But that’s how it started. I was just making videos in my car, making videos in my bathroom, making videos in my living room; making my home essentially a set,” said the 23-year-old.

“There was a point where I was pursuing this career – I didn’t realize it was a career at the time – (I was) just making videos. My dad actually took away my phone so that I would study for the SATs, little did he know though that I had an iPad underneath my bed, and I continued making those videos every night,” Koshy added.

thank you, neck

A post shared by Liza Koshy (@lizakoshy) on

Now with more than 17.7 million subscribers on YouTube, Koshy has her own YouTube originals show.

“Liza on Demand,” which premiered on June 27, 2018 on YouTube Premium, is an American comedy web television series starring Koshy, “Orange is the New Black” actress Kimiko Glenn, and television actor Travis Coles. The cast follows Koshy who completes odd jobs around Los Angeles via a phone application.

The show’s second season premiered on Sept. 25 this year.

“I pinch myself every moment because I’m living a dream that I didn’t even think of dreaming before,” Koshy added.

“You see actors going up on these childhood TV shows and you don’t imagine ever creating your own really and then to have the ability to do so in the palm of your hands today, your career and literally be at your fingertips and that’s what it was for me.”

Topics: Liza Koshy On.DXB Youtube Liza on Demand

