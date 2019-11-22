You are here

  • Home
  • No Muslim minister appointed as Sri Lanka swears in new Cabinet

No Muslim minister appointed as Sri Lanka swears in new Cabinet

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, after the ministerial swearing-in ceremony in Colombo on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

No Muslim minister appointed as Sri Lanka swears in new Cabinet

  • Local Muslim community unhappy over lack of representation
  • Caretaker Cabinet will only hold office until next year’s elections
Updated 22 November 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka appointed its smallest ever Cabinet on Friday. Caretaker Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed just 15 ministers — compared to more than 40 in the previous Cabinet — who were sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa — Mahinda’s younger brother. 

For the first time in the country’s history, the Cabinet — which will only hold office until next year’s general elections — does not include a Muslim minister.

The prime minister will hold several posts, including minister of finance, economic affairs, policy development, Buddha Sasana, culture, water supply, urban development, and housing, while another Rajapaksa brother, Chamal, was named minister of Mahaweli development, agriculture and trade.

Reacting to the new appointments, N.M. Ameen, leader of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, told Arab News that there was “visible displeasure” in the Muslim community about the absence of Muslim ministers in the new Cabinet. 

He noted that since the country’s independence, there had always been “someone to represent the Muslim community in the Cabinet.” However, he added that he hoped the problem would quickly be rectified with the appointment of a Muslim MP as a minister or deputy minister.

Some diversity does still remain in Sri Lanka’s authorities: On Wednesday, President Gotabaya appointed a Muslim governor — who has ministerial powers — to the North Western Province, where there is a large Muslim population. 

And in the new Cabinet, Arumugam Thondaman and Douglas Devananda are members of the minority Tamil community.

International lobbyist and strategist Muheed Jeeran urged the Muslim community to remain calm, stressing that the Cabinet will only be in charge until next year’s general elections and insisting to Arab News that the Cabinet had been chosen to ensure representation from a range of political parties, rather than a range of communities.

One veteran Muslim politician, who asked to remain anonymous, also told Arab News that there is no cause for alarm, particularly considering the appointment of A.J.M. Muzammil as the governor for the North Western Province.

“At least one Muslim parliamentarian will be appointed as deputy minister on Monday,” he predicted.

In other news, it has been reported that 33 of the 35 candidates who contested Sri Lanka’s recent presidential election lost their deposits, having failed to receive five percent of the votes cast. Independent candidates had to pay a deposit of $500 to register, while candidates from a political party paid $270.

Only the winner, Rajapaksa, with 52.25 percent of the vote, and the New Democratic Front’s Sajith Premadasa (41.99 percent) retained their deposits.

Even the third-placed candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka from the National People’s Power party, only received 3.16 percent of the vote.

Topics: Sri Lanka Gotabhaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa

Related

Special
World
Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister
Special
World
Rajapaksa: ‘I will ensure Sri Lanka remains neutral in global arena’

Talks with Taliban only after truce is reinforced: Trump

Updated 22 November 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

Talks with Taliban only after truce is reinforced: Trump

  • US president ‘supports Kabul’s role in future dialogue,’ claims Ashraf Ghani
Updated 22 November 2019
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: US President Donald Trump has insisted that peace talks with the Taliban can only resume if a cease-fire is enforced, according to Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani.

“Donald Trump emphasized the enforcement of a cease-fire as a precondition for the start of negotiations and said the inclusion of the Afghan government in peace talks is imperative,” a statement by the presidential palace said. 

The two leaders spoke over the phone for 25 minutes on Thursday night during Ghani’s trip to the UAE. Trump also invited the Afghan president on an official visit to Washington, the statement added.

Ghani has long demanded that the US push for a truce before negotiations resume. The Afghan leader has been left out of nine rounds of secret talks in Qatar between Taliban representatives and Trump’s peace envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Secrecy surrounding the talks has angered Ghani and soured ties between Kabul and Washington. 

Former military leaders who served in Afghanistan have repeatedly warned Trump that failure to involve the Afghan administration in negotiations will boost the morale of the Taliban, which has frequently refused to hold direct talks with Kabul.

In September, Trump abruptly called off peace talks amid widening Taliban attacks, but Khalilzad last month resumed informal discussions with the militants that led to an exchange of prisoners several days ago.

The Afghan government freed three senior extremists linked to the Taliban. In return a US and an Australian professor from the American University in Afghanistan were released after more than three years in captivity. The prisoner swap was hailed by both sides amid hopes that it could help restart talks.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Peace talks stalled in September amid increasing Taliban attacks.

• The Taliban have repeatedly refused to negotiate directly with the Afghan government.

Ghani’s chief spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said the US and Afghan leaders “had a detailed discussion about the peace process and the important progress Afghan security forces have made on the battlefield.”

“President Trump also emphasized that for any process to succeed, the Afghan government’s inclusion in the talks and their ownership  of the process is imperative,” he added.

The Taliban have not commented on the claim, but in the past the group has opposed any truce before a timetable is established for the pullout of foreign troops.

After the prisoner exchange, the Taliban again declined to hold direct talks with Kabul, adding that government officials can take part in a personal capacity like other participants, including Afghan politicians.

Some analysts said that Trump’s push for the enforcement of a truce is a major boost for Ghani.

“This is a big achievement for the government because Trump has declared his support for Ghani’s long-standing demand,” Jamaluddin Badr told Arab News. “It seems that the US has realized that the cause of the government is justifiable.”

Akbar Polad, another analyst, said the convergence of regional players such as Iran, Pakistan, China and Russia on the issue, as well as the recent wave of protests in Iran and Iraq, prompted Washington to favor the Afghan government as an ally in the region.

“The Americans know that without coordination with Afghan government, they will not succeed. The Afghan government also badly needs the US,” he said.

Topics: Taliban Donald Trump Ashraf Ghani afghan peace

Related

Latest updates

What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna
Ballerina embodies UAE’s drive to become regional cultural hub
Saudi students showcase pioneering inventions
Lovers of heights dine in sky 50m above Riyadh
Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.