Lovers of heights dine in sky 50m above Riyadh

Riyadh Season made the dream of height lovers come true through a dinner in the sky held at Winter Wonderland Riyadh. (SPA)
RIYADH: Riyadh Season made the dream of height lovers come true through a dinner in the sky held at Winter Wonderland Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Participants enjoyed a fancy dinner on a platform hanging 50 meters above the ground. Eight trips per hour are held every day, with 32 seats for everyone to enjoy dinner and coffee served at a special restaurant.

The operator of the restaurant has a number of conditions for diners. They must be at least 130 centimeters high, not pregnant or afraid of heights, cannot smoke or bring food or drink from outside, tamper with seat belts or fail to follow any other instructions during the trip. 

Visitors can enjoy this experience by applying through the Riyadh Season smartphone application, where they can follow the instructions to book their tickets.

RIYADH: Founded and chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Agency, the Saudi Aviation Club is organizing the second edition of the Saudi International Airshow, in February 2021.

The 100,000 square meter exhibition is expected to attract more than 450 international companies, over 30,000 people, and will see the signing of many commercial deals in the aviation industry.

The exhibition comes after the success of the first edition held in early 2019, and attended by more than 20,000 people. The exhibition featured more than 80 aircraft, 57 participating countries, and 267 local and international companies who signed 15 memorandums of understanding.

Participation is expected to double in size during the second edition. During the three-day event, three new areas and conferences will be revealed for space, satellites, drones, robotics, and flight training.

The participation of the aerospace sector in the airshow is an opportunity to get acquainted with the international space community. It will also provide an opportunity to meet the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) community and learn about UAV technology. It will be held at Thumamah Airport in Riyadh, and will welcome exhibitors and delegates from all over the world. 

The exhibition will have stations located next to the runway to offer a full range of aircraft available for test flights. In addition, two exhibition halls will host more than 500 international booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aerospace products and services.

The Saudi Aviation Club’s board of directors held a meeting two weeks ago chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, where he hailed the great support and continued care given by King Salman to the Saudi Aviation Club since its establishment.

Prince Sultan stressed the importance of efforts exerted to achieve more success by the Kingdom in the aviation industry. 

The club is accepting applications from interested parties through the exhibition’s website Saudiairshow.aero

