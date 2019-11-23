You are here

  • Home
  • SABB & HSBC execute first blockchain trade transaction in KSA, Bahrain

SABB & HSBC execute first blockchain trade transaction in KSA, Bahrain

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SABB & HSBC execute first blockchain trade transaction in KSA, Bahrain

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) and HSBC have for the first time used blockchain technology in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to finance international trade. The move is expected to put Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at the forefront of global trade, introducing new levels of efficiency, security and transparency for corporates looking to access new markets.

The transaction involved the shipment of homogenized aluminum billets from Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) to Saudi Arabia’s Altaiseer Aluminium Corporation (TALCO). A letter of credit was issued by TALCO on a blockchain-based platform using R3’s Corda system.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking, SABB, said: “There’s been a lot of excitement about the commercial benefits of blockchain, so I’m proud we’re first to use it to improve how Saudi corporates trade internationally. Blockchain can improve many aspects of international trade, so it’s great to be in a position to pioneer these changes for the good of our customers and the economy.”

Melika Betley, CEO, HSBC Bahrain, said: “As the world’s leading bank for trade finance, HSBC is actively supporting the adoption of technologies such as blockchain to make global trade faster, safer and simpler. With intraregional trade continuing to grow, we see tremendous potential for blockchain in the GCC.”

Suliman S. Al-Oufi, general manager, TALCO, said: “We’re delighted to be the first to trial the use of blockchain in this way. We’ve always been innovative in terms of technology related to our product so it is a natural progression to explore innovation that helps us to trade more efficiently with our key overseas partners.”

We’re delighted banks like SABB are exploring new ways to take the hassle out of international trade for Saudi companies.”

Ali Al-Baqali, acting CEO, Alba, said: “Bahrain is on the go to establish itself as a hub for digital solutions specifically in fintech arena within the region. At Alba, we don’t see ourselves just as an aluminum supplier but we want to be also recognized for our progression in selling and trading more efficiently through digital platforms with our key partners such as TALCO.”

Seafood lovers flock to LuLu fiesta

LuLu Hypermarket’s annual seafood festival, held in association with the National Fisheries Development Program, was attended by senior officials from the fisheries department and LuLu.
Updated 20 November 2019
Arab News

Seafood lovers flock to LuLu fiesta

Updated 20 November 2019
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket hosted its annual “Seafood Fiesta,” a showcase of more than 100 varieties of fish and shellfish across its stores in the Kingdom.
The seven-day festival, which ran until Nov. 17, was held in association with the National Fisheries Development Program, a subsidiary of the Department of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).
LuLu honored seven Saudi fishermen who completed 50 years in the field of fishing. The seafood festival was inaugurated by Abdul Aziz A. Alshehab, general director of Fisheries Research Center, Eastern Province, at LuLu Hypermarket in Dammam. At its Jeddah branch in Amir Fawaz district, the event was inaugurated by Rada Al-Zahrani, director of the fisheries department in Jeddah, while at the Riyadh branch in Murabba district, Dr. Ali Muhammed Al-Shaikhi, CEO of National Fisheries Development Program, opened the event.
Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “We have always taken pride in offering fresh and high-quality seafood from around the world. Seafood Fiesta is one such event that proves the commitment of LuLu to bring the widest range of fish and shellfish that is well-loved by both the local and expat communities. We also support local produce, as we are recognized as the top seller of Samaq-certified products, which highlight fresh and cooked seafood that is promoted by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society, under the guidance of MEWA.”

HIGHLIGHT

LuLu honored seven Saudi fishermen who completed 50 years in the field of fishing, during the seven-day festival, which ran until Nov. 17.

From Norwegian salmon to sea bass, lobster, kingfish and much more, LuLu offered fish and shellfish products in both fresh and frozen options. Apart from the seafood offerings in the wet section, the hypermarket offered a variety of fish dishes at its hot food stations. Japanese maki, prawn pizza, grilled tuna, salmon quiche, fish masala and tuna puff were some of the main attractions at these counters.
LuLu Hypermarket, one of the largest retailers in the region, recently celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary in the Kingdom.
With 180 stores operating worldwide, LuLu aims to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.
LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with a workforce numbering at more than 55,000.

Latest updates

Futuristic Car 2030 sells for SR3.2m at Riyadh Motor Show
Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia
Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.