SGP trains next-gen Saudi port managers

A workshop participant, right, poses with her certificate. For this year’s workshop, SGP sent four female operations officers, while MAWANI’s delegation consisted of five female Saudi nationals.
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Global Ports (SGP) recently held a seven-day workshop for its staff and representatives from Saudi Port Authority (MAWANI).

The session was hosted in Singapore by PSA International’s training center in October.

Since its incorporation in 2015, SGP has been co-sponsoring annual workshops for SGP officials and MAWANI representatives.

The latest workshop was tailored toward middle-level management personnel who are looking to hone their knowledge in areas such as vessel, yard, container freight station and container depot planning. 

The workshop content and materials are the result of PSA International’s accumulated global exposure and knowledge, and aims to provide best-in-class training and knowhow in container related operations. For this year’s workshop, SGP sent four female operations officers from the operations department, while MAWANI’s delegation consisted of five female Saudi nationals. 

Edward Tah, CEO of SGP, said: “SGP is committed to working alongside and supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s logistics toward achieving Vision 2030. Through programs like this, we can upgrade the knowledge of our staff and enhance the partnership between MAWANI and SGP so as to provide better service to customers calling at Dammam.” 

Reem Alharbi, operations officer at SGP, said: “A key takeaway is the use of data analytics to better forecast the peaks and lulls of the terminal, and how to optimize resources within the terminal to improve productivity and cost savings without compromising performance.”

SGP operates the second container terminal at King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Since the start of operations in 2015, SGP has recorded year-on-year volume growth and raised the benchmark performance for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. SGP believes in the development of local capabilities. To date, it has employed and trained over 300 Saudi nationals, upgrading their skills to enhance the Kingdom’s logistic industry. 

SGP is located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia at Dammam’s King Abdul Aziz Port. It is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major provincial cities in the eastern and central provinces of Saudi Arabia. Dammam is the closest gateway port to the country’s economic center and capital city, Riyadh, and is linked by an existing railway network and excellent highways. It is also the largest Gulf port in Saudi Arabia.

PSA is a leading global port group and a trusted partner to cargo stakeholders around the world. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s portfolio comprises a network of more than 50 coastal, rail and inland terminals in 19 countries.

Largest Volkswagen center in Eastern Province opens

Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Largest Volkswagen center in Eastern Province opens

Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, celebrated the opening of its new integrated center in the Eastern Province on Sunday. The Volkswagen Car Center is an embodiment of the company’s strategic plan to expand in various regions of the Kingdom, as well as to enhance the presence of the brands under its umbrella — in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of a number of Volkswagen Middle East representatives, members of the Volkswagen Owners Club in the Kingdom, Volkswagen customers, as well as representatives of the press.

The new center is located on King Fahd Road on a total area of 1,100 square meters, and is equipped with advanced equipment adapted to the development of the Volkswagen international brand. The center consists of administrative offices, a showroom that can accommodate more than 18 new cars, as well as a second showroom dedicated to certified cars. The center also offers a platform for the delivery of new and replaced cars.

Wayne Banoub, COO of Samaco Automotive, said: “With the overall positive economic and social changes in the Kingdom, we had to keep up with these developments by implementing our strategic plans. At the Volkswagen brand level, our sales have grown by 37 percent and we are continuing the development of this brand in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with our partners by launching the largest center in the Eastern Province.”

He added: “We have developed Samaco’s long-term plan to strengthen its strategy and to fully align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims at upgrading investment services on the one hand, and expanding its presence as one of the largest car dealers in the Kingdom, on the other.”

