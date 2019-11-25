Swift moonwalks past Michael Jackson’s record at AMAs

You are here

Taylor Swift won the Artist of the Year award. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Taylor Swift won the top award, artist of the year, and four others
  • She also received the honorary artist of the decade award, taking her all-time total to 29 AMAs
Reuters

Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson’s all-time record, avoiding any direct mention of a bitter dispute with her old record company.

Swift won the top award, artist of the year, and four others. She was also given an honorary artist of the decade award, taking her all-time total to 29 American Music Awards, organizers said. That easily outstripped the 24 awards picked up by Jackson.

“All that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans, over the years,” Swift, 29, told the audience at the ceremony in Los Angeles after performing a medley of her old hits.

“This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so (on) behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring,” said Swift.

What We Are Reading Today: Margaret Thatcher by Charles Moore

Arab News

Arab News

Not For Turning is the first volume of Charles Moore’s authorized biography of Margaret Thatcher, one of the most influential political figures of the postwar era.

Moore’s biography of Thatcher, “published after her death on April 8, 2013, immediately supersedes all earlier books written about her,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“At the moment when she becomes a historical figure, this book also makes her into a three dimensional one for the first time,” it added.  

It said the biography “gives unparalleled insight into her early life and formation, especially through her extensive correspondence with her sister, which Moore is the first author to draw on.”  

The book “recreates brilliantly the atmosphere of British politics as she was making her way, and takes her up to what was arguably the zenith of her power, victory in the Falklands. (This volume ends with the Falklands Dinner in Downing Street in November 1982.)” 

Moore “does not shy away from criticizing her or identifying weaknesses and mistakes where he feels it is justified,” said the review.

