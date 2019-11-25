You are here

Turkey to test Russian S-400 systems despite US pressure -media

Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems has been a major factor souring relations with the United States. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2019
Reuters

Turkey to test Russian S-400 systems despite US pressure -media

  • Ankara’s purchase of the S-400s has been a major factor souring relations with the United States
  • Washington has suspended Turkey from the F-35 program, which it was a buyer and producer of, to punish it for the S-400 purchase
Updated 25 November 2019
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish F-16 warplanes will fly over the country’s capital Ankara on Monday to test its new Russian S-400 missile defenses, Turkish media said, despite pressure from Washington for Turkey to drop the system.
Ankara’s purchase of the S-400s has been a major factor souring relations with the United States, which says the system is not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter jets.
The provincial governor’s office announced on Sunday that the Turkish Air Force F-16s and other aircraft will conduct low- and high-altitude flights over Ankara on Monday and Tuesday to test an air defense system project.
Broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said specifically that the flights were to test the S-400 radar system. Ankara began receiving the S-400s last July but they are not yet operational.
As recently as last Thursday, a senior State Department official told reporters Turkey needed to “get rid of” the system. Those comments came after President Tayyip Erdogan met US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Trump said their talks were “wonderful” but it was unclear if the two NATO allies made any breakthrough on the S-400 issue and Erdogan subsequently said US pressure to get rid of the S-400s was an infringement of sovereign rights.
Washington has suspended Turkey from the F-35 program, which it was a buyer and producer of, to punish it for the S-400 purchase. It has warned of possible US sanctions over the deal but has not yet imposed them.
Trump has told Erdogan the United States is ready to sell Ankara US Patriot systems if it drops the Russian system.

Hezbollah supporters attack Lebanon anti-graft protesters

Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Hezbollah supporters attack Lebanon anti-graft protesters

  • Counter-protesters chanted in support of the chiefs of the Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal, before briefly breaking through and attacking some demonstrators
  • Hezbollah is the only party not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war and plays a key role in Lebanese politics
Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Supporters of the Hezbollah and Amal movements attacked Lebanese anti-government protesters in Beirut on Monday, with army reinforcements intervening to diffuse tensions.
Shortly before midnight on Sunday, men on foot and scooters arrived at a roadblock set up by anti-graft protesters across a key street in the capital, local television showed.
They shouted insults and chanted in support of the chiefs of the Shiite movements Hezbollah and Amal, before briefly breaking through and attacking some demonstrators.
Those at the roadblock chanted “peaceful, peaceful,” as the security forces and army reinforcements deployed in a thick line between both sides in the early hours of Monday morning.
The counter-protesters also headed to a main nerve center of protests nearby and destroyed tents there, a local television channel said.
The tensions came after a peaceful day of demonstrations, more than a month into a spontaneous nationwide street movement against the political elite.
On Saturday, Lebanese security forces briefly detained five youths, including three minors, for allegedly pulling down a sign for President Michel Aoun’s political party in the town of Hammana east of Beirut, sparking outrage on social media.
Security forces released them after midnight, the Committee of Lawyers for the Defense of Protesters said.
The army said two of the children were 15 years old and the third was 12.
“Down with the regime that arrests children,” a Twitter user said.
“When a 12-year-old child manages to shake the state’s throne, you know the state is corrupt,” another wrote.
During the first month of demonstrations, security forces arrested 300 people including 12 minors who were released within 24 to 48 hours, according to the lawyers’ committee.
But 11 people — including two minors — remain in detention accused of attacking a hotel in the southern city of Tyre during the first week of the uprising.
The demonstrators managed to bring down the government less than two weeks into the protests, but it remains in a caretaker capacity and no new cabinet has since been formed.
Late Sunday, protesters blocked major roads in several parts of the country and called for a general strike the following day in protest at the lack of progress in forming a fresh government.
Earlier, hundreds had gathered in protest centers in Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli and in Tyre.
In Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, hundreds of women and men demanded their rights, some waving the national red and white flag or chanting “Revolution, Revolution!“
Lebanon’s protests have brought together people of all ages from across the political spectrum, tired of what they describe as sectarian politics three decades after a civil war.
In the latest show of unity, a festive mood had reigned Sunday afternoon as Lebanese came together in public spaces across the country on the second day of the weekend.
North of the capital women prepared traditional salads to share, while a group of men danced on a beach south of the city, state television footage showed.
The Free Patriotic Movement party that Aoun founded is now led by his son-in-law, outgoing foreign minister Gibran Bassil, one of the most reviled figures in the protests.
Hezbollah is the only party not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war and plays a key role in Lebanese politics.

