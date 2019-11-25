Iran rejects US order to pay $180 million over reporter’s jailing

You are here

Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States. (AP)
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday rejected a US court order for Tehran to pay $180 million in damages to a Washington Post reporter for jailing him on espionage charges.
Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in an Iranian prison before he was released in January 2016 in exchange for seven Iranians held in the United States.
On Friday, a US district court judge ordered damages be paid to Rezaian and his family in compensation for pain and suffering as well as economic losses.
The Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesman described the journalist’s decision to seek damages as “strange.”
“Mr Jason Rezaian... was a security convict and the Islamic Republic of Iran commuted his (sentence of maximum punishment) to imprisonment,” said spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
“He was pardoned and despite having an open case ... he was released,” Mousavi told a news conference in Tehran.
“For him to go there and lodge a complaint and for American courts to lavishly determine such figures” was a course of action that Iran “rejects,” said Mousavi.
“This was a favor that the Islamic Republic of Iran did for him,” he said, adding that he could have been kept behind bars and punished more severely.
Mousavi said Iran could itself take similar legal action against the United States, without elaborating.
Relations between arch-foes Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US withdrew from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Rezaian and three other Americans were released on January 16, 2016, the day the nuclear agreement entered into force.

Kuwait, Qatar to join US-led maritime coalition, says US military official

WASHINGTON: Qatar and Kuwait have told the US that they will join a US-led naval coalition in the Gulf which was established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a US military official said on Monday.
The coalition, based out of Bahrain and known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), was formed after a series of attacks earlier this year heightened the risk of disruption to Gulf oil exports shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US has blamed the attacks on Iran, which Tehran denied.
"Qatar and Kuwait have already told us they are going to join, so it is just a matter of time," said US Army Colonel John Conklin, chief of staff of the coalition.
Conklin said they were expected to provide personnel and patrol boats.
Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK have joined.
At the same time, France is spearheading a European-led mission independent of the US-led maritime initiative, which some European countries feared would make US-Iranian tensions worse.
"To my knowledge, nobody has joined (the French) coalition yet and they've been trying for a while but they haven't been very successful," Conklin said.

