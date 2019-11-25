You are here

Kendall Jenner teases fans with DJ Fai Khadra post on Instagram

The model asked whether or not her and Palestinian-American DJ Fai Khadra should start a family. (AFP)
  • In the picture, Jenner posed with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West, with Fai snapping one of the photos
  • he pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months
DUBAI: US model Kendall Jenner teased her fans on social media by asking her followers whether or not her and Palestinian-American DJ Fai Khadra should start a family.

“Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I,’” the 24-year-old wrote to her 119 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, Jenner posed with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West, with Fai snapping one of the photos.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say “I”

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months, causing media outlets and fans alike to suspect they are a couple.

In October, Jenner set the rumor mill alight when she attended the wedding of singer Justin Bieber alongside the 28-year-old.

“We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Jenner jokingly posted on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie with the older brother of DJ twin duo Simi and Haze.

Meanwhile, Khadra is set to touch down in Dubai this December for the upcoming eighth edition of Sole DXB. The Saudi Arabia-born musician and occasional model is being flown in by E-retailer Farfetch, and will be DJ'ing at the event. He will join the likes of other renowned guests including singer Justine Skye, who will be performing live, Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj and Canadian artist Petra Collins to name a few. 

Masterful tale of misery and hope in toxic environment of refugee camp

The story follows the painfully difficult life of Hawwa in Baqa’a camp. (Supplied)
  • Huzama Habayeb’s third novel ‘Velvet’ was recently translated into English by Kay Heikkinen
  • Habayeb creates a vivid picture of a fearful house, of a controlling father, a broken mother and obedient children
CHICAGO: The 2017 winner of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature, which was recently translated into English by Kay Heikkinen, is Huzama Habayeb’s third novel “Velvet.”

The story masterfully and meticulously follows the painfully difficult life of Hawwa in Baqa’a camp, the largest site for Palestinian refugees displaced after the 1967 war, just outside of Amman, in Jordan.

Moving through a life of hardship, poverty, and abuse, and with no semblance of choice or freedom, Hawwa survives by fantasizing about a different life and by learning a craft which allows her a means to survive.

Habayeb’s imagery is strong, the details of her story so well-crafted and laid out that her reader is immediately invested in her pages, in the life of Hawwa, and almost as quickly repelled by the hardships of life that face her.

One of four daughters among the seven children of Mousa and Rabia, Hawwa’s life is not her own. Just like her sisters, she has no choices about how she lives due to a toxic patriarchal familial structure rampant in her house and around the camp, that kills off any aspirations or dreams.

Habayeb creates a vivid picture of a fearful house, of a controlling father, a broken mother, and obedient children who fear repercussions for faltering in their duty. Her every detail is attached to heavy emotion, brimming with a male-dominant environment, as she writes, “as the torment in her life intensified, so did her capacity to fashion illusions.”

The author’s familial structure parallels Mahfouz’s in “Palace Walk.” The patriarchy, the fearful obedience, the prayers for a better, different life echoes in both. But where they differ is in the rawness of Habayeb’s main character.

The reality and desperation of camp life is unkind because of its people and their history, the loss of their homes and land. Their survival has made them hard and their hardships transcend generations.

Told over one long day, but with a lifetime of miserable memories with only small bursts of joy, Habayeb creates a character like Hawwa, who despite it all, is resilient and ensures her survival as paramount to herself and no one else, as she delves into fantasies, and love songs by Fairuz (Lebanese singer), that take her away from her reality.

Habayeb was born and raised in Kuwait but fled to Jordan during the Gulf War. She has established herself as a Palestinian writer. “Velvet” was published in English by Hoopoe, an imprint of The American University in Cairo Press.

