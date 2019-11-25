You are here

Lebanon protesters defiant despite Hezbollah attack

Riot police scuffle with anti-government protesters blocking a road in Beirut. The confrontations began when protesters were attacked by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal. (AP Photo)
  • Protesters called for road blocks and a general strike, but an attack by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal weakened the turnout
  • Demonstrators demanding a complete government overhaul have stayed mobilized since protests began on Oct. 17
BEIRUT: Protesters remained defiant Monday after supporters of Hezbollah and Amal attacked demonstrators overnight, sparking a UN call to keep protests peaceful.
Demonstrators demanding a complete government overhaul have stayed mobilized since protests began on Oct. 17, but a bitterly divided political class has yet to find a way forward.
Frustrated by the stalemate, protesters had called for road blocks and a general strike on Monday, but an attack by supporters of allied parties Hezbollah and Amal on Sunday night weakened the turnout.
Political parties “are trying to instill fear in us as a people, so we don’t progress and stay at home,” said Dany Ayyash, 21, who was blocking a key road in Beirut’s Hamra district.
But “the attack gave us all — at least the ones here right now — a sense of determination,” Ayyash said.
At around midnight on Sunday, backers of Hezbollah and Amal attacked demonstrators at a flyover near the capital’s main protest camp.
Brandishing party flags, they hurled stones at peaceful demonstrators and taunted them as riot police deployed to contain the violence.
The attackers also ravaged a nearby encampment, tearing down tents and damaging storefronts in their most serious assault on protesters so far.
At least 10 demonstrators were injured, civil defense said.
The UN Security Council called for all actors to maintain “the peaceful character of the protests by avoiding violence and respecting the right to peaceful assembly in protest.”
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis earlier called for restraint.
“I urge all Lebanese political forces to control their supporters, to avoid using the national protests for pursuing their political agenda,” he tweeted.
The state-run National News Agency said authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who heads the Amal Movement, called on security forces to keep roads open to avoid “civil strife.”
On Monday morning, scattered stones, shattered glass and mangled tents littered the main Beirut protest camp at Martyrs’ Square. Nearby car windows had been smashed with rocks.
Security forces tried to disperse protesters in a neighboring Beirut district, and removed other demonstrator barricades deployed in the north and east of the country.
The army detained nine people north of Beirut at dawn after they tried to block roads, but freed them later, the military and the NNA said.
They also arrested four other “rioters,” releasing three shortly afterwards.
The security forces have come under fresh criticism following Sunday’s attack, with protesters accusing them of being lax with Hezbollah and Amal supporters, most of whom were allowed to walk away.
“The thugs throw stones and insult security forces but they don’t confront them,” said Elie, 24, who was among the protesters attacked.
“They don’t arrest them the way they arrest us.”
Such criticism prompted Interior Minister Raya Al-Hasan to say the army and police remain the only “guarantors of the country’s stability.”
Late Monday, hundreds of Hezbollah and Amal supporters rallied in the southern suburbs of the capital after a man and woman were killed in a car accident earlier Monday.
A video of the incident showed a car ramming at high speed into a metal barrier before catching on fire, in an incident both Shiite parties have blamed on a protester roadblock.
The demonstrators however denied any responsibility, publishing a map of their roadblocks on social media.
Political leaders have failed to select a new government nearly a month since Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s cabinet resigned under popular pressure.
President Michel Aoun, whose powers include initiating parliamentary consultations to appoint a new premier, said he was open to a government that would include technocrats and representatives of the popular movement — both key demands of the protesters.
But demonstrators say they reject any government that would also include representatives of established political parties.
The United States, France, the World Bank, and credit rating agencies have all urged officials to accelerate cabinet formation, warning of a deteriorating economic and political crisis.
In the latest diplomatic push, senior British foreign office official Richard Moore was in Lebanon Monday to meet top officials and “underline the urgent need to form a government,” the British embassy said.
“The people of Lebanon have been clear in their demand for improved governance, and they should be heard,” Moore was quoted as saying.

Topics: Lebanon Protests Hezbollah

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

  • The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation
CAIRO: Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday.
The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation and monitoring extremist activity. US Africa Command declined to elaborate Monday, saying only that the incident was under investigation.
The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to capture Tripoli in April after seizing much of eastern Libya from Islamic militants and other rivals in recent years. The country was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The country is now split between a government in the east allied with Haftar and one in Tripoli, in the West, that is supported by the United Nations.
The LNA is backed by Egypt and UAE, while the Tripoli-allied militias receive aid from Turkey and Qatar. The fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches. They have also carried out airstrikes and drone attacks.
A senior official in the LNA’s general command said they mistook the US drone for a Turkish-made drone used by the Tripoli-allied militias. The LNA also downed an Italian drone southeast of Tripoli in recent days.
The official said the LNA apologized for shooting down the American drone and has “agreed with the Americans to coordinate their operations over Tripoli and its surrounding areas to avoid similar incidents in the future.”
The LNA fighters did not share photographs of the US drone online as they usually do when they shoot down drones, including the Italian one last week, another official said.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
On Saturday, the LNA imposed a “no-fly zone” over Tripoli, saying that all flights over the capital city and nearby towns are “prohibited without prior coordination.”
The Tripoli fighting forced the US military to pull out a small contingent of American troops who were in Libya in recent years, helping local forces combat the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda militants, as well as protecting diplomatic facilities.
In September, the US military said it carried out several airstrikes against IS, killing more than 40 militants in the first American strikes in the North African country in over a year.

Topics: Libya US drone Tripoli Libyan National Army (LNA)

