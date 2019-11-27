GACA launches initiatives to improve services

JEDDAH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is all set to launch a package of development programs and initiatives in various regions of the Kingdom to further improve the level of its services, said a statement issued on Tuesday.
GACA has launched an initiative at Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Al-Qassim, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Yanbu and Hail International Airport.
Development work at Taif International Airport is also underway.
As part of the civil aviation authority’s initiative, six round-trip flights from Taif to Cairo International Airport have been launched three days a week via Air Arabia.
The civil aviation authority is taking these measures to boost the number of flights at different airports in the Kingdom, the statement added.
GACA is also working to develop a network of international and domestic airports, to accommodate the ever-growing demand and increase in the number of passengers at the various airports around the Kingdom.
It is also planning to build a modern airport system that provides advanced services to passengers
