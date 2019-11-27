Clashes near Libya’s El-Feel oilfield, no damage reported

You are here

A view shows El Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters)
  • Production of the 70,000 barrels per day El Feel oilfield because of airstrikes
BENGHAZI: Rival Libyan forces clashed around the El-Feel 70,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) oilfield on Wednesday but there were no reports of damage or casualties and production was unaffected, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and a field engineer said.

“We ask combatants to halt operations around the field,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement. “Any escalation in violence may lead to staff being evacuated and production being shut down.”

An engineer at the field said the clashes were between oil facilities guards led by commander Ali Kanna, who is aligned with the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and forces linked to Khalifa Haftar, a commander based in the east.

Libya’s oil production has been repeatedly disrupted in recent years by conflict and blockades but is currently relatively stable at about 1.25 million bpd.

Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in Tripoli and the east. Haftar controls most of the country’s oil fields and facilities but oil revenues are controlled by the central bank in Tripoli.

El-Feel is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the NOC and Italy’s Eni. The engineer at the southwestern field said production had not been affected by the clashes and stood at 70,000 barrels per day.

A statement carried on the Facebook page of the military council of the southern city of Sabha said the forces aligned with the Tripoli government had taken control of El-Feel.

Some members of the forces posted videos or photos on social media appearing to show them at the field.

There was no immediate comment from Haftar’s forces, which have controlled El-Feel and the nearby El-Sharara oilfield
since February.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched an offensive to capture Tripoli. The campaign quickly stalled, though fighting between rival forces continues on the outskirts of the capital.

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Business conference to forge closer UK-MidEast tech bonds

  • The conference will examine different sectors from health care to education
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arab and British business leaders will meet this week to discuss how technology in industry can help forge closer UK-Middle East ties.

A conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London on Thursday will examine how different sectors — from health care to education — are being transformed and explore the importance of workforce training along with ways to give youth the essential skills to succeed.

The high-profile event will be held under the title “4th Industrial Revolution: Charting New Systems for Arab-British Cooperation.” The fourth industrial revolution phrase was coined for the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2016 and is often used to describe the fundamental shift in the business and social landscape happening in the 21st century, with technology at its core.

The gathering will be made up of four panels with a focus on technology and its role in the industrial, healthcare, financial and agricultural sectors, each chaired by speakers from companies based across the Arab world and in the UK, including Prof. Ibrahim Eldukheri, director general of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development.

Topics for discussion will include how technology can improve the delivery of healthcare services and the use of automation in agriculture to limit the impact of climate change and usher in a “green revolution” in farming.

The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce was set up in 1975 to promote trade and investment between the UK and Arab countries through its work with government ministries, trade and investment bodies and diplomatic missions in London.

Group membership is open to all with an interest in Arab-British commercial relations.

