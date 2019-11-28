You are here

  • Home
  • Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

Al-Aan Palace built of mud in 1688 and sits on top of Al-Aan mountain is a major tourist destination in Najran region. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

NAJRAN: The fast-growing Saudi city of Najran still retains its cultural traditions and rich heritage through its famed shrubberies and historic mud houses on the edges of its famous valley.

Al-Aan Palace, with its unique style of construction and ornate white edges, remains one of the most splendid architectural gems in the region.

The spectacular structure was built of mud in 1688 and sits on top of Al-Aan mountain, guarding the old city. The palace was named after its village location and includes observation towers, main gates, and a fence rising up to seven meters.

Al-Aan Palace overlooks the famous Wadi Najran, historical Raoum tower and mountain, as well as a number of attractive villages and palm plantations. 

Encouraged by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and Najran provincial authorities, local residents take pride in preserving the old buildings and mud castles and houses, which in turn helps to support the region’s tourism economy.

Saleh Mohammed Al-Marih, director general of the SCTH in Najran, said that Al-Aan Palace was one of the most prominent visitor destinations in the region, and noted that the building had undergone a major revamp by its owners as part of a national initiative to restore historical properties.

Topics: Najran Al-Aan Palace Al-Aan Mountain Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH)

Projects in the eastern governorates of Makkah amount to SR13 billion

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
SPA

Projects in the eastern governorates of Makkah amount to SR13 billion

  • Pince Khalid: Saudi society has ‘matured enough to be ranked among developed countries in various fields’
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
SPA

TAIF: The total value of completed, approved and ongoing projects in the eastern governorates of the Makkah region is SR13 billion (around $3.47 billion), Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah announced on Wednesday, during a tour of the region.

The prince has been chairing various local councils during his tour, reviewing approved and ongoing projects and discussing the major changes that have recently taken place in the Kingdom. 

He explained that the Saudi leadership has long stressed the importance of meeting the people and listening to their demands.

FASTFACTS

  • Prince Khalid said the Kingdom has become a ‘model for progress and growth.’
  • The prince placed the foundation stone for the second phase of several road projects in three governorates.

Prince Khalid said that Saudi society has “matured enough to be ranked among developed countries in various fields” and added the Kingdom has become a “model for progress and growth.”

The prince also placed the foundation stone for the second phase of several road projects in three governorates.

Prince Khalid later launched a number of cultural initiatives as part of the Makkah Cultural Forum in Al-Khurma, under the slogan “How to be a role model according to the Qur’an.”

He also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Ranyah governorate and Taif University to enhance cooperation between the two bodies in various fields, including professional development, scientific research, volunteer work, and enhancing the university’s cultural role.

Topics: Makkah Cultural Forum Makkah region

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice ministry launches audiovisual recording of court hearings in Makkah
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah siege: Laying the ghost of 1979 to rest

Latest updates

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region
Projects in the eastern governorates of Makkah amount to SR13 billion
Chelsea made to wait for last 16 spot after thrilling draw in Valencia
Arab female journalists face up to industry challenges at Riyadh seminar
Saudi entrepreneurs gear up for a high-tech future

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.