Dubai-based investment firm buys Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli

The acquisition of Roberto Cavalli by Vision Investments, part of the DICO Group, is an evolution of a partnership that was signed in 2017 between the fashion house and the DICO Group. (Supplied)
Updated 28 November 2019
Arab News

  • Rumors of the sale first emerged in July
DUBAI: Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli has been bought by the chairman of Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, through his private investment company, Vision Investments, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The UAE-based investment company emerged as the top bidder against organizations that were vying for the fashion brand. Roberto Cavalli was previously controlled by the Italian Private equity company, Clessidra.

According to a press release, the acquisition of Roberto Cavalli by Vision Investments, part of the DICO Group, is an evolution of a partnership that was signed in 2017 between the fashion house and the DICO Group.

Speaking about the acquisition, Hussain Sajwani said: “We are excited about carrying forward the incredible legacy of the Roberto Cavalli brand. DICO has a long and fruitful association with Roberto Cavalli, and I believe that the brand resonates with our idea of luxury. I am happy to announce that the transaction was executed swiftly and that we will ensure stability in management.

Rumors of the sale first emerged in July, with international media reporting that the fashion house had been bought by the Dubai-based firm.

Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Gary Rhodes died from head injury in Dubai

Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Gary Rhodes died in a Dubai hospital from a head injury, his family confirmed Thursday.

The 59-year-old TV chef collapsed at his home in Dubai with a subdural hematoma, according to the statement released to "end painful speculation" surrounding his sudden death.

The condition is when blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain and is usually caused by a head injury.

“The Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie,” the statement said.

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

"At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

On Wednesday, Rock Oyster Media said Rhodes was taken ill "very suddenly at home" during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

Tributes poured in for the chef who is credited, among others for rejuvenating British cuisine in the 1990s. Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were among those who paid tribute.

British media reported that an earlier Instagram post from Oliver said Rhodes had died after a "tragic fall" but the tweet was later amended to remove the cause of death.

Early in his career Rhodes was involved in a road accident in Amsterdam that left him in a coma.

After huge success in the UK, opening restaurants and starring in TV shows Rhodes Around Britain and MasterChef, he moved to Dubai 11 years ago where he was onvolved in several restaurants.

Chefs Nick and Scott, who alos run a restaurant in Dubai, were among those paying tribute, posting an image with Rhodes and calling him a legend and an inspiration.

