You are here

  • Home
  • Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference

Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference

1 / 2
Ernst and Young’s Carlos Adams highlighted why international firms should invest in Saudi Arabia and how SAGIA was able to help facilitate foreign investment. (AN Photo)
2 / 2
Ernst and Young’s Carlos Adams highlighted why international firms should invest in Saudi Arabia and how SAGIA was able to help facilitate foreign investment. (AN Photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference

  • Ernst and Young’s Carlos Adams: ‘The Kingdom wants to attract and expand high-value investments and they have real priority sectors such as chemical and energy’
  • Carlos Adams: ‘Not only are they introducing more and more entertainment and tourism facilities, but there is also a leading financial sector there’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is offering “game-changing” investment opportunities for international investors, a top adviser to the Kingdom told business leaders on Thursday.

Carlos Adams of Ernst and Young, the firm working with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), was speaking at a forum hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London.

During his presentation at the “4th Industrial Revolution” conference, Adams highlighted why international firms should invest in Saudi Arabia and how SAGIA was able to help facilitate foreign investment.

“The Kingdom wants to attract and expand high-value investments and they have real priority sectors such as chemical and energy, but also tourism and leisure.

“There are many reasons to invest in Saudi Arabia. It has a young and really educated population and this is one of the reasons this project is exciting to us (at EY). They have got an integrated infrastructure and there are loads of game-changing opportunities.

“They are actively trying to market the ‘Invest in Saudi’ brand as well, you will see it everywhere, at every major expo around the world you will see the ‘Invest in Saudi’ branding,” he added.

Adams also described the Kingdom’s plan to create industry-specific hubs throughout Saudi Arabia, which would better focus foreign investment, and explained how SAGIA could make the process easier for new investors into the Kingdom.

“SAGIA offers a lot of services to new and existing investors, from site visits through to helping to realize where to locate. For example, if you’re coming to the UK and in the creative industry, you might be inclined to move into London, but if you’re in animation, actually, the best place to be is Bristol.

“It’s the same thing in Saudi Arabia, SAGIA can help find the best places to grow these hubs or clusters of companies and investors within certain sectors.

“They also do set-up and assistance to make sure companies have the right licenses and permits, they have a really impressive task force, which works with investors day in and day out to ensure it’s a seamless integration into a great opportunity,” Adams added.

Investment into Saudi Arabia is growing month on month and Adams told delegates how investment from the UK in particular had increased in 2019. Fourteen licenses were issued to British companies in the first quarter of 2018, but that had jumped to 24 in the same period this year.

He described how the Vision 2030 reform plans for expanding investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the geographical location of Saudi Arabia made it a prime opportunity for investors.

“Not only are they expanding the quality of life there and introducing more and more entertainment and tourism facilities, but there is also a leading financial sector there, especially since they have created the King Abdullah Financial District,” he said.

“All of this comes out of the Vision 2030, which is based on three main pillars — which includes Saudi Arabia affirming its position as the heart of the Arab and Muslim world. Also, Saudi Arabia is known for being an investment powerhouse but also a hub connecting three continents, which means it is uniquely placed for investors.

“As part of that plan, there are three major themes within that, which include creating a thriving economy, to create a vibrant society and establish the Kingdom as an ambitious nation,” Adams added.

The EY consultant said SAGIA was achieving these goals through privatization programs, “localization” by getting more Saudis involved in projects and foreign companies using local talent, as well as giga and mega projects, which he said were “on an enormous scale.”

Adams admitted that one of the questions he was often asked surrounded how simple it was to invest in Saudi Arabia, which he said could be done through the Tayseer program for easy payment. It aims to secure and stimulate the investment environment for the private sector and to provide the necessary guarantees for the preservation of rights.

He said the program could issue commercial visas within 24 hours, which has had a huge impact on the number of investments regionally and internationally.

“What is exciting about this is we’re now turning a page where you can have 100 percent foreign ownership within the Kingdom and that is revolutionary, not just for the Middle East, but in general.

“Companies have a great opportunity to go and set up and take advantage of the incentives that the Kingdom has to offer but also to take advantage of the growing more educated and more connected population,” he said.

Topics: Arab-British Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Ernst and Young economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's SAGIA holds London seminar aimed at foreign investors
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Bandar Reda, secretary-general of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce

Envoy: Saudi Arabia will remain a pioneer in its support for Palestine refugees

Updated 29 November 2019
SPA

Envoy: Saudi Arabia will remain a pioneer in its support for Palestine refugees

Updated 29 November 2019
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, participated in a high-level meeting for International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The participation underlines the Kingdom’s belief in the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

In a letter to the chairman of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Kingdom affirmed that it attaches great importance to the Palestinian cause.

The Kingdom stated that it sees no justification for the continuation of this conflict, especially in light of the international consensus on the need to fulfill the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and UN resolutions.

As the patron of Islamic sanctuaries, the Kingdom strongly condemned attacks on the Haram Al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and condemns any change in the historical and religious identity and the legal status of the holy sites.

The Kingdom said that the Palestinian people had suffered a long period of unjust occupation, policies of arbitrary and racist repression, illegal settlement incursions, and that the Kingdom salutes them for their steadfastness and struggle to defend their land, children and sanctities.

The Kingdom affirmed that it remains in solidarity with the Palestinian cause by supporting the people of Palestine and that the Kingdom will remain a pioneer in its support for Palestine refugees, and will make every effort to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing them.

 

 

Topics: Palestine #Rights4Palestine

Related

Latest updates

Liverpool’s Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ankle injury
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Paul Pogba’s ‘professionalism’ as he nears United return
Hungarian police find 2 tunnels used by migrants on border
Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference
Black Friday sees fewer shoppers in US stores as spending moves online

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.