Relic from Jesus' manger arrives at Bethlehem new home

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian boy during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 30 November 2019
AP
Reuters

Relic from Jesus’ manger arrives at Bethlehem new home

  • The provenance of ancient relics is often questionable. Still, they are revered by the Christian faithful
Updated 30 November 2019
AP Reuters

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK: A tiny wooden relic believed to have been part of Jesus’ manger has returned to its permanent home in the biblical city of Bethlehem 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope.

Sheathed in an ornate case, cheerful crowds greeted the relic on Saturday with much fanfare before it entered the Franciscan Church of St. Catherine next to the Church of the Nativity, the West Bank holy site where tradition says Jesus was born.

The return of the relic by the Vatican coincides with Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas.

The Palestinians welcomed the relic as a spirit-lifting occasion as Bethlehem braced for Christmas, where pilgrims from around the world flock to the city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The wood piece, just a few centimeters long, was once kept in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. It was handed over earlier this week to the custodian of the Bethlehem church, who said it brought “great honor to believers and pilgrims in the area.”

The provenance of ancient relics is often questionable. Still, they are revered by the Christian faithful, among them the coachloads of pilgrims who squeeze through a narrow sandstone entrance in the Church of the Nativity to visit the birth grotto that is its centerpiece.

According to the Custos of the Holy Land for the Catholic church, Francesco Patton, the relic dates back more than 2,000 years and was sent to the Vatican in the 7th century.

Encased in a silver-colored ornamental table-top stand, the relic was unveiled to the public on Friday at the Notre Dame of Jerusalem Center, before it was taken to Bethlehem on Saturday.

A procession of marching bands greeted the relic as it arrived in Bethlehem. It was placed in Saint Catherine’s Church, at the Church of the Nativity compound in Manger Square.

“We are proud that part of the manger is back in Bethlehem because we feel that the soul of God is with us more than before,” said Chris Gacaman, 53, a Bethlehem homemaker, as she stood outside the church.

Others were a little let down.

“It’s a small piece, we thought it would be a bigger piece,” said Sandy Shahin Hijazeen, 32. “When we heard that the manger is coming back we thought it would be the whole manger, but then we saw it.”

Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is usually particularly busy ahead of Christmas on Dec. 25, with tourists and pilgrims flocking to the Biblical city. Christians make up around 1 percent of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Macron, Erdogan in war of words ahead of NATO summit

Updated 01 December 2019
Arab News

Macron, Erdogan in war of words ahead of NATO summit

  • Turkish envoy summoned as anger erupts over Syrian offensive, terror claims
Updated 01 December 2019
Arab News

ANKARA: Days before a NATO summit in London on Dec. 3-4, the Turkish and French presidents have engaged in a battle of words.

The exchange of criticism reflects the tension between the two NATO allies before the approaching meeting where they are expected to hold a four-way summit, along with German and British leaders, to discuss the fate of Syria.

With Turkey allegedly testing the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, and reportedly planning to block a NATO project to defend Poland and the Baltics, France has criticized Ankara, saying it cannot expect solidarity from allies over any offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also recently accused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of being a “sponsor of terrorism” after France hosted Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, considered by Turkey to be a terror group.

On Friday, Erdogan told Macron “you should check whether you are brain dead first” over the latter’s recent comments about NATO’s inability to prevent Turkey’s Syria incursion. Macron believe his remarks about NATO were a “wake-up call” and he refused to apologize.

Following harsh comments from the Turkish side, France summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Paris to protest over what it viewed as an “insult” rather than a “statement.” A French presidential adviser also criticized Turkey, claiming “Ankara cannot take the defense plans of Poland and the Baltic countries hostage.”

According to a recent Reuters report, Ankara has one condition to back the NATO plan: Securing more political support from the alliance over its fight against Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.

French intellectuals also reacted harshly to Erdogan’s remarks about Macron.

“Macron ‘mentally ill’? Indeed, from the point of view of Erdogan, defending the Kurds, leaving its opponents at liberty, respect democracy, be faithful to its international commitments and humanitarian law, it’s pure madness,” French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy tweeted.

On his side, Roger Karoutchi, a former French minister who now represents Les Republicans in the French senate, said: “For Erdogan, Macron is in a ‘brain dead state.’ The insult insults only the one who utters it. The Turkish ambassador in Paris is summoned, but we must remember our ambassador in Ankara and put a definitive end to the discussions about Turkey’s entry into the EU.”

Bill Park, a visiting research fellow at King’s College London, said Macron is not alone in NATO in criticizing Turkey’s actions in Syria, and he did not attack Erdogan in person.

“His wider criticism of NATO was not aimed at Turkey, and has provoked a negative reaction from many of France’s NATO allies. Turkey’s reaction to Macron and the personalized ‘brain dead’ comment is way over the top,” he told Arab News, and added: “Ankara thinks it can extend its suppression of criticism at home to a suppression of criticism from abroad. It cannot. With its actions in Syria, in the eastern Mediterranean, in its agreement with Libya on maritime boundaries that threatens Greece, in its S-400 purchase and wider relationship with Russia, in its threats to weaponize refugees, its arrest of Germany’s lawyer, Turkey is losing and has lost sympathy in Europe.”

For Park, the war of words will blow over, but the underlying European discomfort with Erdogan will not.

Samim Akgonul, a Turkish political scientist and director of the Turkish studies department of Strasbourg University in France, said that among populist powers like France and Turkey, the “war of words” had become a tool to measure the reaction of the “other.”

“Macron is willing to gauge France’s power on the decision-making process of NATO in a possible post-Trump era. That is why the Syrian conflict is a good pretext,” he told Arab News.

“On the other hand, insulting foreign leaders became a well-known characteristic of foreign policy making of the Turkish president. Other leaders know it and they react accordingly, with disinterest or soft reaction. That is the case for the recent insult, too, where Erdogan insinuated that Macron was young, experienced, naive and brainless,” he added.

To what extent this latest escalation between the two leaders translates into the Syria- focused discussions between Ankara and Paris remains to be seen.

Akgonul said: “NATO members, including France, are witnessing their incapacity to be taken under consideration in the Syrian front by three actors, namely the US, Russia and Turkey, simply because they are paralyzed by Turkey’s threats relating to refugees but also to foreign fighters with European citizenship.” 

Turkey will soon deport another 11 French citizens suspected of Daesh links.

Akgonul believes that during London summit, Ankara’s threats and cynicism will again prevail, and continental Europe will again lower its head.

“Otherwise, Macron will again hear similar insults and threats and will be obliged to swallow them,” he said.

