Pakistan and UAE agree to explore defense cooperation

Zobaida Jalal, Pakistan’s minister for defense production
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and the UAE have agreed to explore new avenues for the indigenization of the defense industries in both countries, Zobaida Jalal, Pakistan’s federal minister for defense production told Arab News on Friday.
“My meeting with Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and other meetings in UAE were beneficial as these reestablished our old ties with our tried and trusted friends,” Jalal said in a phone interview, adding that she hoped “we will be able to sign some MoUs or agreements soon to strengthen our collaboration.”
During the meeting on Nov. 25 with the Crown Prince — which was attended by UAE minister of state for defence affairs Muhammad bin Ahmad Al Bowardi — Jalal said that the two sides exchanged views on several bilateral, regional and international issues.
“Pakistan and the UAE stressed the commitment of the leadership of the two countries for an enhanced bilateral relationship,” Jalal said, before praising the UAE for working toward maintaining regional peace and security.
Jalal cited the Dubai Air Show (DAS) as one of the prime examples of this fact. As one of the biggest events in the aviation sector, she said it provides the ideal platform for aviation tycoons to showcase their products and provide “opportunities for interactions at the governmental-cum-political level.”
“We have sold Mushshak and Super Mushshak, along with spares, to countries like Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Iran, Nigeria and South Africa. Moreover, proposals have been submitted to UAE, Kuwait Iran, Iraq, Zimbabwe and Qatar and responses are awaited,” Jalal said.
Work is underway to provide 52 Super Mushshak (SMK) aircraft to Turkey in the next five years, in addition to providing 10 SMKs and 3 JF-17 aircraft to Nigeria, 10 SMKs to Azerbaijan, eight SMKs to Qatar, eight Mushshaks to Oman, six Mushshaks to Syria and 25 Mushshaks to Iran.
In response to a question by Arab News, the Pakistan Air Force’s media wing said that the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has been participating in the Dubai Air Show since 2003.
“In the current chapter of DAS-2019, PAC participated in the event as an exhibitor with 01 SMK Super Mushshak aircraft on static park and establishment of an indoor stall to showcase its frontline products including the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. During the event, number of meetings were conducted with the visiting delegates, potential customers and business entitles at the indoor stall and static area,” the statement said.
The annual DAS attracts leading manufacturers from the aviation industry such as Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, Dassault, Saab, Boeing, and Airbus.
The 2019 event was by far the biggest DAS, attracting 1,300 exhibitors with 165 aircrafts on display.

Laxmi Dubey: Pop singer and Hindu nationalist

She calls herself Kali, the goddess of death, and is a staunch advocate of Hindutva, a militant ideology that believes in the supremacy of Hinduism over all other religions in India.

Laxmi Dubey, 30, is one of the most popular singers of “saffron pop,” propagating Hindu majoritarian politics, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) represents.

Some of her songs on YouTube have close to 50 million viewers. Her videos are filled with saffron imagery (the color of Hindutva politics), with Hindus wearing saffron robes, holding swords and dancing to her music. In one of her songs, she vows to kill anyone who gets in the way of building a temple for the “god” Ram.

The BJP has long been demanding such a temple in the eastern city of Ayodhya, in place of the Babri Mosque, which Hindus claim is Ram’s birthplace. Last month, India’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of building the temple.

Dubey’s songs are played at religious and political functions to arouse Hindu sentiment.

Niranjan Mukhopadhyay, a New Delhi-based political analyst and author of several books on Hindu right-wing politics, said: “Hindu nationalistic politics has grown on the clutches of popular culture.”

Dubey is a symbol of Hindu majoritarianism, which has become the defining feature of India’s polity and society. In one song, she describes those who do not hail Ram as traitors.

Such songs inculcate fear among Muslim and other minorities in India, amid fears that

BIO

Name: Laxmi Dubey

Nationality: Indian. 

Place of residence: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Occupation: Hindutva pop star.

Medium: Songs, interviews, concerts, social media.

India’s secular credentials are being damaged. Those fears have been further heightened by last month’s Supreme Court ruling.

Senior journalist Pawan Pratyay said: “Saffron songs are used by Hindu fanatics during religious festivals to inflame passions, and at times it leads to religious violence.”

Dubey said that her aim in life is to serve Hindutva and use her music to propagate her religious ideology. “I want to see India as a Hindu nation,” she told Arab News.

Dubey believes that since independence in 1947, secularism in India has led to Hindus becoming subservient and victims of terrorism. Such a belief has driven Hindu extremism.

Dubey rose to prominence in the wake of Narendra Modi becoming prime minister in 2014.

She released videos supporting him, and campaigned for the BJP. In the 2019 video that she released just before the general election, she extols Modi as the savior of Hindus in India.

“I’m with those who stand by Hindutva,” said Dubey, who advocates the expulsion of the Muslim population from the Kashmir Valley.

She says in one of her songs: “Kashmir is ours. We’re hardcore Hindus. We’ll create a new history. We’ll enter the enemy’s house and cut their hands.” Dubey supports the Indian government’s recent decision to abrogate Kashmir’s special status.

She abhors secularism, and says since neighboring Pakistan was created for Muslims, “India has to be a land of Hindus. India belongs to Hindus exclusively.”

She added that the country, “under Modi, is at the pinnacle of its civilizational history. He’s a man of history. He’s a realization of the dream of our ancestors who always wanted India as a strong nation.”

Mukhopadhyay said: “The BJP uses people like Dubey … to widen its mass support base. This has been done in the past, and it’s being done now.”

He added: “The hatred that she propagates through her songs is directed only toward Muslims. Only Muslims are others. Dubey’s videos are in tune with the larger strategy of majoritarian politics.”

Historian and political analyst Aditya Mukherjee, who is a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, said more needs to be done to counter such hatred. “Police should take action against people like Dubey for spreading venom in society.”

He added: “Civil society and concerned citizens should come forward to save society from attacks that threaten to tear apart its religious fabric.”

