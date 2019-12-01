Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) became a major pillar of the national economy during the past five years by supporting Saudi exports and financing the private sector with SR29.7 billion ($7.92 billion) in funding, says a report issued by the SFD.

In accordance with its strategy, SFD increased its contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local content when implementing its projects, and hiring Saudi consultants and contractors at a total cost of SR5.12 billion.

In light of the Kingdom’s contribution to the achievement of economic and financial objectives in developing countries, SFD provided grants and loans amounting to more than SR44 billion to finance 240 projects in 42 countries, the report said

The SFD’s main objectives are to participate in financing uplift projects in developing countries by granting them necessary loans, technical aids required for financing studies and institutional support.

Since the launch of the fund in the 1970s, it has financed programs in different economic sectors including transportation, agriculture and energy.