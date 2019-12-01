You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries

Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries

  • SFD increased its contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local content
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) became a major pillar of the national economy during the past five years by supporting Saudi exports and financing the private sector with SR29.7 billion ($7.92 billion) in funding, says a report issued by the SFD.

In accordance with its strategy, SFD increased its contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local content when implementing its projects, and hiring Saudi consultants and contractors at a total cost of SR5.12 billion.

In light of the Kingdom’s contribution to the achievement of economic and financial objectives in developing countries, SFD provided grants and loans amounting to more than SR44 billion to finance 240 projects in 42 countries, the report said

The SFD’s main objectives are to participate in financing uplift projects in developing countries by granting them necessary loans, technical aids required for financing studies and institutional support.

Since the launch of the fund in the 1970s, it has financed programs in different economic sectors including transportation, agriculture and energy.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development reschedules Jordan’s $114 million debt
Saudi Arabia
Hasan Al-Attas, director general of operation at the Saudi Fund for Development 

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Sarah Alsuhaimi

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition

  • Unique global biennale has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, concluding in Riyadh
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Sarah Alsuhaimi

Four Saudi artists have been showcasing their work at a unique traveling biennale that has visited 43 cities in 23 countries, and concludes this week in Riyadh.

Fatima Al-Banawi, Sara Abu Abdallah, Faisal Samra and Ayman Zedani took part in the second BIENALSUR exhibition, which began in Buenos Aires in Argentina in May. Saudi Arabia is its only Middle East venue.

The traveling exhibition invites audiences to explore contemporary art that reflects their own lives, with the aim of encouraging intercultural dialogue and understanding.

"A Blink Of An Eye" by Fatima Al-Banawi. (Supplied)

Al-Banawi’s exhibit is a video installation called “A Blink Of An Eye,” a performance piece with five distinct stories. 

“When we separate ourselves from the screen of our phones, we think that these experiences only happen to these people, but not to us, and through the installation the viewer can interact with a story in a deeper way,” she told Arab News.

“When I work on storytelling, I am speaking in a universal language, and through Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia is addressing a universal language by using arts, culture, storytelling and filmmaking to speak to the local and the global society.”

Zedani’s work is also an installation, exploring how time is tangible. It consists of dyed liquid seeping through pottery cups, creating different patterns that act as a timepiece.

ALSO READ: BIENALSUR 2019 concluding its 2nd edition in Riyadh after traveling across 23 countries

Topics: Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
BIENALSUR 2019 concluding its 2nd edition in Riyadh after traveling across 23 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches exhibition at UNESCO in Paris

Latest updates

Four Saudi artists show their work at traveling exhibition
Indonesia’s DIY Umrah app opens new doors for pilgrims
INTERVIEW: The Mooch: ‘Relax — none of us are getting out of here alive’
Saudi Fund for Development finances 240 projects in 42 countries
Experts discuss ways to modernize Saudi health care

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.