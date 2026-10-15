RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport since Oct. 1, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said on Thursday during a press conference held by the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

Al-Maliki added that coalition forces had destroyed 127 warehouses in mountainous regions of Yemen, along with numerous launch pads, as part of military operations targeting Houthi capabilities.

He said attacks on airports across the Kingdom, including Abha International Airport, had resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to 364 other people.

He said: “Targeting airports endangers the lives of thousands of civilian travelers.”

Al-Maliki condemned the escalation of attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, including the recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport.

He said: “We condemn these cowardly terrorist acts carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia, which targeted civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom — including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last Saturday, corresponding to Oct. 10, 2026 — in a series of heinous (actions) targeting civilian facilities that are now (being) targeted daily … as well as attempts to target dozens of airports, ports, and oil facilities in the Kingdom.”

Al-Maliki said the Houthis had acquired advanced military technology with assistance from regional parties and established warehouses in Sanaa, Saada and Amran that were being used to support attacks.

He added: “The terrorist Houthi militia has deliberately obtained advanced technologies to assist regional parties to become the first terrorist group to possess ballistic missiles, drone aircraft, suicide drones, and booby-trapped fast boats.

“The Houthi militia has also deliberately built mountainous warehouses concentrated in Sanaa, Saada, and Amran, from which terrorist attacks and assaults on Yemen and neighboring countries are launched.”

Al-Maliki said coalition forces were working to dismantle the network of facilities and launch sites used to conduct attacks.

He said: “The joint forces of the coalition are working to dismantle this network and eliminate the experts and operators of these capabilities by destroying mountainous warehouses (and) fixed and mobile launch pads through an intelligence system operating around the clock.”

He also outlined the coalition's military response to attacks on Saudi airports, ports, oil facilities and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

He said: “The joint forces of the coalition carried out qualitative operations in response to the terrorist Houthi militia’s attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other airports, ports, oil facilities, and commercial ships in the Red Sea.”

Al-Maliki accused the Houthis of using civilian infrastructure and Yemen’s resources to support their military operations.

He said the joint forces had “monitored the terrorist Houthi militia’s use of civilian objects and vital sources to cover its war effort, including the central Al-Sabah industrial station, underground fuel reserve warehouses, fuel tanks, and docks designated for pumping and unloading fuel in Hodeidah, Sanaa, and Dhamar, where the terrorist Houthi militia uses them for the direct support of its military terrorist operations.”

Al-Maliki also discussed the situation at King Khalid International Airport at the briefing, and the coalition’s operations on Tuesday against targets it said were supporting the Houthi war effort.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s armed forces possessed advanced combat systems and highly capable air defenses to intercept threats and protect the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security, holy sites, airports and residents.

Al-Maliki also expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks.

He said: “We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families and relatives of the martyrs who lost their lives as a result of this heinous attack, asking the Almighty God to cover them with His vast mercy and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.”

According to figures presented during the press conference, attacks on airports across Saudi Arabia have resulted in 19 deaths and 364 people receiving injuries.

On Oct. 5, an attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan injured three people.

An attack on Abha International Airport on Oct. 6 killed two people and injured 28 others.

Further attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in one death and eight injuries on Oct. 7, followed by three deaths and five injuries on Oct. 8.

The Oct. 10 attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others, while another attack the following day left one person dead and 11 injured.

Al-Maliki also presented statistics on Houthi attacks and violations recorded by the Joint Forces Command.

According to the coalition, between the start of the truce on April 2, 2022, and Oct. 4, 2026, the Houthis carried out 175 ballistic missile attacks, three landmine-planting incidents, 230 drone flights, and launched 3,339 projectiles from drones and 38,131 other projectiles.

Figures covering March 26, 2016, to Oct. 15, 2026, recorded 1,104 ballistic missiles, 1,135 unmanned aerial vehicles, 118 unmanned boats and 278 naval mines among Houthi violations against Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki reiterated the coalition’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and armed forces.

He also issued a warning to the Houthis, calling on them to halt attacks against civilians in the Kingdom.

He said: “The terrorist Houthi militia must stop its attacks on civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it must read the Stockholm Agreement very well, and read it very well between the lines.”