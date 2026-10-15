MAKKAH: As shocked travelers fled in search of safety during the evacuation of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following the Houthi attack on Oct. 10, Saudi airport employee Abeer Al-Ajmi remained at her post, guiding travelers through the terminal and helping them to make their way out.

Her actions were captured in a video that has circulated widely on social media and drawn praise, with many people commending her for her composure and dedication to helping others in a moment of terror, fear and uncertainty.

As passengers panicked and struggled to make sense of what was happening around them, Al-Ajmi can be seen directing them toward safe areas, using her knowledge of the airport layout to help them navigate the evacuation.

She works in passenger guidance inside the airport’s terminals, where her normal responsibilities involve helping travelers to find their departure gates and other facilities. But during the emergency, her familiar day-to-day duties took on greater significance as terrified passengers looked to airport staff for directions and reassurance.

In an environment normally defined by routine flight schedules, boarding announcements and travelers quickly moving from one destination to another, the evacuation following the attack on Saturday created a different kind of urgency. As passengers tried to get out of the terminal, knowing exactly where to go and who to follow became particularly important.

The footage showed Al-Ajmi continuing to assist people amid the confusion, offering clear directions as people made their way outside. Her actions highlighted the important role played by airport employees during emergencies, when familiarity with terminal layout, exits and passenger movement can help people navigate unfamiliar and frightening circumstances.

For people caught in such situations, even simple gestures can make a huge difference; a member of staff pointing the way to an exit or explaining exactly what to do can provide a sense of purpose and direction at a time when levels of uncertainty and anxiety are high.

The video of Al-Ajmi quickly gained attention online, prompting messages of admiration and appreciation for her calm response and commitment to assisting passengers despite the terrible circumstances. Social media users praised her sense of duty and responsibility, as well as her willingness to help others in a time of crisis.

Among those who expressed their pride was her sister, Noura, whose message offered a more personal glimpse into how Al-Ajmi is regarded by her family: “My elder sister and my support, Abeer… I have always seen this heroic side of her, and I always will.”

Her words suggested that the qualities so admired by those who viewed the video were already familiar to the people closest to Al-Ajmi, adding a personal dimension to the public response.

Government sources also commended Al-Ajmi for her actions and acknowledged her efforts to assist others during the emergency. This recognition added to the wave of appreciation, and also drew attention to the contributions of front-line airport employees during this period of heightened concern over aviation safety.

The strikes on King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10 and 11, which resulted in casualties and disruptions to airport operations, were the latest in a series of Houthi attacks targeting airports in Saudi Arabia this month.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the attack on Saturday killed 12 people and wounded 309, one of whom reportedly died of his injuries a day later. Another strike on Sunday left one person dead and 11 injured.

Against the backdrop of these attacks, Al-Ajmi’s actions offered a glimpse of the human response to such emergencies, as airport employees worked to help passengers navigate a difficult, terrifying and uncertain situation. Her calm directions were a reminder of the important role of these front-line workers, whose normal, everyday responsibilities can take on new, heightened significance in an instant when the safety of others is at stake.