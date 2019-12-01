You are here

  • Home
  • Lana Del Rey makes Saudi fan’s dream come true at F1 After-Race Concert

Lana Del Rey makes Saudi fan’s dream come true at F1 After-Race Concert

Lana Del Rey is a two-time Grammy-nominated artist. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem 

Lana Del Rey makes Saudi fan’s dream come true at F1 After-Race Concert

  • Before the Grammy-nominated artist took to the stage, the crowd was entertained by US-Syrian DJ Tala Samman
  • Then, Lana Del Rey sang a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album
Updated 7 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem 

ABU DHABI: US crooner Lana Del Rey hit the stage at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday night and she made one fan who flew all the way from Saudi Arabia very happy.

Before the Grammy-nominated artist took to the stage, the crowd was entertained by US-Syrian DJ Tala Samman who got the audience in the mood.

Then, Rey brought her unique brand of highly-stylized, romantic and energized song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time.

She sang a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album, released this August, including “Summertime Sadness,” “Born To Die,” “Blue Jeans” and “Video Games.”




Rey wore a brocade dress by fashion label Zimmermann. (Arab News)

Rey, who wore a brocade dress by fashion label Zimmermann, even took time to serenade members of the excited audience — she paid special attention to a fan who claims to have flown all the way from Saudi Arabia.

The young woman held a poster that read, “I came from Saudi Arabia just to meet you. Please make my dreams come true and give me attention. I love you so much.”

Rey was spotted hopping off stage to speak to the eager fan.

Earlier in the day, Rey was spotted in the Paddock of Yas Marina Circuit enjoying the races. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yasalam After-Race Concerts lana del rey

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures. (Supplied)
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest

Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi-directed film “Scales” was named the best film in the Asian feature section at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival.

  “Sayidat Al-Bahr,” or “Scales” in English, was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and directed by Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen.

“It took me six years to make this film, the way I wanted, as feminist as I wanted,” Ameen said on stage.

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

“’Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Ameen said in a released statement.

Topics: Scales Saudi Arabia image nation Singapore Film Festival

Latest updates

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest
Freed Taliban prisoner recounts SEAL rescue attempts
Lana Del Rey makes Saudi fan’s dream come true at F1 After-Race Concert
Iran begins registering candidates for parliamentary polls
China introduces mandatory face scans for phone users

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.