19 dead in east Russia as bus plunges into frozen river

The bus was traveling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita when it skidded off a bridge and plunged into a frozen river. (dtp38rus via AP)
  • Russia’s record on road safety is one of the worst in the world
  • Russia traffic police: 18,214 people died in road accidents last year
MOSCOW: Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia’s far east on Sunday and plunged into a river, local government said.
“According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries,” the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.
Russia’s emergencies ministry said in a statement on its website that the bus, traveling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, 6,320-km (3,930 miles) east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river at around 0938 Moscow time (0638 GMT).
It said about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus.
A police spokeswoman told Russia-24 TV that the cause of the accident was being investigated.
Russia’s record on road safety is one of the worst in the world. According to the country’s traffic police, 18,214 people died in road accidents last year. That is more than the 15,000 Soviet servicemen who were killed during the whole of the Soviet war in Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

Topics: Russia

Police: No indication of terrorist motive in Hague stabbing

  • Police said Sunday that “so far there are no indications that point to a possible terrorist motive.”
THE HAGUE: Police say they have not found any indications of a terrorist motive in a stabbing on a busy Dutch shopping street that injured three teens.
Police said Sunday, after questioning a 35-year-old homeless man arrested as a suspect in the stabbing, that “so far there are no indications that point to a possible terrorist motive.”
Investigations are continuing into what motivated the Friday night attack in downtown The Hague that injured two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy. All three were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.
The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a convicted terrorist wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed to death two people and wounded three more in London, before he was fatally shot by officers.

Topics: police The Hague terrorist

