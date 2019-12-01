You are here

  Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry

The crash 22 people and injuring 21, the country’s interior ministry said. (File/AFP)
  • The bus was traveling through the mountainous Ain Snoussi region when it plunged into a ravine
TUNIS:  At least 24 Tunisians were killed and 18 more injured when a bus plunged into a ravine on Sunday, in one of the country's worst road accidents.
The bus had set off from Tunis to the picturesque northern mountain town of Ain Draham, a popular autumn destination for Tunisians near the Algerian border, the tourism ministry said.
Twenty-four people were killed and 18 injured, the victims aged between 20 and 30, said the health ministry.
An AFP team that went to the scene saw the mangled remains of the bus leaning on its side in the ravine near a river bed, with its seats scattered around the crash site.
The top of the bus appears to have been torn off and bodies, some in sports clothes and trainers, were strewn across the ground.
A sign reading in English "Sweet Time Travel" -- apparently the name of the travel agency that ferried the tourists from Tunis -- lay among the debris.
The bus with 43 people on board was travelling through the northern Ain Snoussi region when it veered off the road, the interior ministry said.
The vehicle had "fallen into a ravine after crashing through an iron barrier", it said on its Facebook page.
The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, it added.
Forensic experts were deployed to investigate the crash, AFP correspondents said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, but Tunisian roads are known to be dangerous and run-down.
Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi told a private radio station Mosaique FM that the "unfortunate accident took place in a difficult area" and just after the bus had taken a "sharp bend".
A civil defence official, speaking on state television, said there had previously been deadly accidents at the same spot.
Khaled Ayadi, who had arrived at the scene after the accident, told AFP he saw the bodies of "people scattered (all around) and blood".
He said that he and other motorists who had stopped by the side of the road started to help and try to retrieve the bodies until the rescuers arrived and took over the gruesome task.
"On this road there are always accidents, especially trucks... We must find a solution for this road so there are no more accidents," Ayadi said, adding that Sunday's accident was overwhelming.
Social network users bemoaned the tragedy. "What a heavy toll," one of them said.
Another denounced the "roads of death" in Tunisia and wrote: "24 dead and no one from the government has declared a national catastrophe".
The World Health Organization in 2015 said Tunisia had the second worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa, behind only war-torn Libya.
Experts blamed run-down roads, reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance for a rise in accidents the following year.
Tunisian President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited the scene of Sunday's accident, one of Tunisia's worst.
In April, seven women day labourers were among 12 people killed when the pickup truck taking them to work collided with a minivan in the impoverished central region of Sidi Bouzid.
In August 2016, at least 16 people were killed and 85 others wounded in another road accident in the mountainous region of Kasserine.
The authorities recognise the scale of the problem but have said the country's security challenges, including jihadist attacks, have kept them from giving it more attention.

Topics: Tunis

Israel planning new settlement in heart of Hebron

  • Hard-right defense minister Naftali Bennett ordered officials to start planning settlement in the heart of Hebron
  • Hebron is a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers
JERUSALEM: Israel’s new hard-right defense minister on Sunday ordered officials to start planning a new Jewish settlement in the heart of the divided West Bank city of Hebron.
Naftali Bennett’s announcement came as the prospects of a third snap election since April loomed larger, with the minister’s New Right party leaning heavily on settlers for support at the polls.
The Defense Ministry said Bennett had instructed departments responsible for the Israeli occupied West Bank “to notify the Hebron municipality of planning a new Jewish neighborhood in the wholesale market complex.”
The market area is on Hebron’s once-bustling Shuhada Street, which leads to a holy site where the biblical Abraham is believed to have been buried.
The street is now largely closed off to Palestinians, who have long demanded that it be reopened.
The city is holy to both Muslims and Jews and is a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.
On Saturday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian southwest of Hebron, with the army saying he was one of three men throwing petrol bombs at a military vehicle.
About 800 Israeli settlers live in the ancient city under heavy military protection, amid around 200,000 Palestinians.
Sunday’s statement said the planned new building project would “double the number of Jewish residents in the city.”
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said the new project was a result of the United States’ decision last month to no longer consider Israeli settlements illegal.
The Bennett plan, he wrote in English on Twitter, “is the first tangible result of the US decision to legitimize colonization.”
The move comes amid political turmoil in Israel after general elections in April and September ended in deadlock.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies like Bennett, nor their opponents, won enough parliamentary seats to form a viable coalition.
Lawmakers now have until December 11 to find a solution or see parliament dissolved once again.
At Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also offered good news for the settlers, pledging 40 million shekels ($11.5 million) for improved security.
“We are strengthening the security components in the communities in Judea and Samaria, of the Israeli citizens there,” he said, using the biblical terms for the West Bank.
Israel’s West Bank settlements are considered illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.

Topics: Hebron Palestinian

