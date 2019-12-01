Crown Prince attends Abu Dhabi GP with UAE leaders

ABU DHABI: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman joined Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to watch the last Formula One race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The race took place at the end of an official visit to the UAE by the crown prince, during which a number of deals were struck.

At the grand prix, the last of the F1 season, Crown Prince Mohammed met with leaders and dignitaries from a host of countries.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister, also attended the event.

After leaving the UAE Sunday evening, the crown prince thanked Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE's president.

"As I leave your brotherly country, I am pleased to express to Your Highness my utmost gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation," Crown Prince Mohammed said in a cable.

He added that the visit "confirmed the deep historical and distinguished relations between our two brotherly countries."