King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival takes off in Riyadh

The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh.
The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh. (SPA)
The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The falcon training competition is divided into two categories
RIYADH: The second edition of the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, began on Sunday in Malham, in the north of Riyadh. The festival was inaugurated on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 16.

The Saudi Falcons Club has allocated more than SR21 million ($5.6 million) cash prizes for the winners of the 400-meter falcon training competition and a camel competition, which will be held at the festival. The camel competition’s prizes amount to SR3 million ($800,000). The competition will be divided into five stages, with SR600,000 allocated to the top three of each stage.

A total of SR1.2 million will be granted to the winners of the two-stage competition for young falcons, while SR1.8 million will be given to the winners of the three-stage competition for fully grown birds.

The falcon training competition is divided into two categories — owners and professionals and prizes will amount to SR14.6 million. There will also be special stages for internationals with prizes amounting to SR3.5 million.

In addition, SR2.35 million will be allocated to 230 winners in 23 qualifying stages for falcon owners, while SR2 million will be allocated to 120 winners in 12 qualifying stages for professionals.

Minister wants Makkah Route initiative coverage for all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims next year

Minister wants Makkah Route initiative coverage for all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims next year

  • Pakistan eyeing ‘Makkah Route’ expansion
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will ask Saudi Arabia to expand the Makkah Route initiative for all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims next year, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, federal minister for religious affairs, said in an exclusive interview with Arab News in Islamabad on Friday.

The initiative by Saudi Arabia was finalized during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s maiden visit to Pakistan in February. Some 22,000 Pakistani pilgrims were cleared for immigration and customs prior to their Hajj departure during this year’s pilot project in Islamabad.

“I will reach Jeddah on a five-day official visit on Tuesday to talk with Saudi authorities and sign an agreement for Hajj 2020,” Qadri said, adding that there are “many things on our agenda,” such as the expansion of the Makkah Route initiative, Hajj quota and e-visa facilities.

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims have already benefited from the pilot program in Islamabad.

“This year, we are going to request the Saudi government to expand it to the whole country, otherwise at least Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta should be included,” the minister said. 

He added it would ultimately be the Kingdom’s decision based on costs related to the expansive project.

However, Qadri was hopeful that the project would at least be extended to all provincial capitals by next year and said that the Saudis had delivered on almost all of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s requests.

“They have given us the Makkah  Route initiative, an e-visa facility and an increase in the Hajj quota to 200,000,” he said.

Pakistan is the fifth country to get an e-visa facility with Saudi Arabia, in addition to Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and France, the minister said.

Qadri said that he would ask the Saudi government to relax rules that required all Hajj tour operators to be registered with the International Air Transport Association.

Qadri said the Vision 2030 reform plans under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had revolutionized Hajj and Umrah operations in a short amount of time, especially through technological innovation.

“The pilgrims have been provided with maximum facilities. He is making Hajj very easy,” he said.

