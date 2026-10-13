RIYADH: The Misk Foundation has canceled the 2026 edition of the Misk Global Forum, citing organizational and logistical challenges.

The foundation said the decision was taken after assessing factors that could affect the forum’s “overall experience and impact.”

The foundation said: “As we continue to evolve our approach to empowering youth and delivering meaningful experiences that reflect their aspirations, we have carefully considered this year’s organizational and logistical challenges that may influence the forum’s overall experience and impact.

“As a result, the decision has been made not to hold the Misk Global Forum in 2026.”

The forum, one of Misk’s flagship initiatives, has become a prominent gathering for young people, entrepreneurs, innovators and emerging leaders from around the world.

Misk said the decision would not affect its wider efforts to support youth through learning and leadership programs.

It said: “Our commitment to empowering youth and creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and impact remains unwavering.”

The foundation added that young people can continue to access its programs and initiatives throughout the year through the Misk Hub platform.